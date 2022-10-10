ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

MLive

$21.5M sewer project that’s closed streets near Van Andel Arena nears completion

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Crews are nearing completion on replacing a sewer system in a busy part of downtown Grand Rapids. For the last seven months, motorists may have spotted “road closed” signs along Monroe Avenue at the intersection of Market Avenue and Fulton Street. The closed sections of roads are located near Van Andel Arena and The B.O.B., among other venues and businesses.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County

An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
Fox17

US-131/M-179 interchange completed 1 month ahead of schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date. We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by...
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
The Grand Rapids Press

5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
whtc.com

Elderly Bicyclist Hurt After Collision with Car Near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – An 86-year-old Jenison man apparently escaped serious injury after he struck a motor vehicle with the bicycle he was pedaling north of Hudsonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched...
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

