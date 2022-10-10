Read full article on original website
Related
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
$21.5M sewer project that’s closed streets near Van Andel Arena nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Crews are nearing completion on replacing a sewer system in a busy part of downtown Grand Rapids. For the last seven months, motorists may have spotted “road closed” signs along Monroe Avenue at the intersection of Market Avenue and Fulton Street. The closed sections of roads are located near Van Andel Arena and The B.O.B., among other venues and businesses.
Kids’ Food Basket plans $700K purchase of Muskegon County Health Department building
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A nonprofit agency focused on children’s nutrition plans to pay $700,000 cash for a building owned by Muskegon County near downtown. Kids’ Food Basket has a purchase agreement with the county to buy the health department building at 97 E. Apple Avenue on the county’s “South Campus.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County
An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
3 candidates want to serve Muskegon Heights and parts of Norton Shores, Muskegon on county board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Three candidates, two of them with deep ties to the city of Muskegon Heights, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. Muskegon Heights City Council Member Andre L. Williams is running as an independent for...
Grand Haven to continue social gathering area, won't make changes to parking
A hot topic for a West Michigan lakeside city that could change the way as people know it for social gatherings was up for discussion on Thursday.
Crews complete $24M overpass project serving casino along U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A $23.7 million overpass project that helps improve the U.S. 131/M-179 interchange serving a West Michigan casino is now complete. The project in Allegan County, which began March 1 and wrapped up a month early, replaced the original interchange that was built in 1959. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
Fox17
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
Fox17
US-131/M-179 interchange completed 1 month ahead of schedule
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date. We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by...
Dramatic video shows GR crash, homeowner wants more stop signs at intersection
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family is speaking up, and voicing their concerns after surveillance cameras captured a scary crash that happened right in front of their home, totaling one of their parked cars on the street. Jennifer Hoye said it was around 3 p.m. Wednesday when she heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With felony murder conviction vacated, Muskegon woman now free after 33 years
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – LaTonya Renee Hobson is getting another chance to experience life as a free woman. After serving 33 years in prison for felony murder, Hobson, a Muskegon area native, was released from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in late September. “I went into prison...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
David LaGrand, Mark Huizenga compete for state Senate’s 30th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two state lawmakers and a software engineer will compete Nov. 8 for the state Senate’s 30th District seat. State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, state Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and Libertarian Theodore Petzhold will face off in the November general election for the state Senate seat.
Sen. Bumstead, Rep. Sabo face off for Senate seat representing lakeshore counties
Two current state lawmakers, Sen. Jon C. Bumstead and Rep. Terry J. Sabo, are seeking the 32nd state Senate seat representing Lake Michigan shoreline counties in the Nov. 8 general election. Bumstead, a Republican who currently represents the 34th Senate District, recently moved to North Muskegon to qualify to run...
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
whtc.com
Elderly Bicyclist Hurt After Collision with Car Near Hudsonville
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – An 86-year-old Jenison man apparently escaped serious injury after he struck a motor vehicle with the bicycle he was pedaling north of Hudsonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0