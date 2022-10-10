Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures slide amid worries over Black Sea grain trade
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday, after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months, traders said. * Comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko on Tuesday - indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper wheat harvest - put attention back on large Russian supplies. * Investors also were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 37 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded down 33 cents to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 27-1/4 cents at $9.87 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, traders were waiting to see if competitively priced Russian wheat would again pick up sales in a new import tender held by Algeria. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes to 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments. The news was reported late in the trading session, and the wheat was thought likely to be largely sourced from Russia, traders said. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on the day, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat drops on demand worry as USDA cuts supply less than expected
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its demand forecast and lowered its end-of-season supply outlook by less than expected in a monthly report. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 18-3/4 cents at $8.82-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat fell 20-3/4 cents to settle at $9.70 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 18-1/2 cents at $9.66-3/4 a bushel. * In its monthly supply-and-demand report, the USDA cut its U.S. production estimate but also lowered its export and feed demand estimates. Ending stocks were lowered to 576 million bushels, above the average trade estimate for 554 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by Deepa Babington)
Agriculture Online
Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/23 wheat harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 16.5 million tonnes, down from a prior forecast of 17.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is a major world wheat exporter, along with other grains and beef. (Reporting...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast raised amid Ukraine corridor uncertainty
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union, now seen 15% above last season, but said sales would depend on whether a Ukrainian grain export corridor was extended. Soft wheat shipments outside the 27-member bloc are...
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from Ukraine. Corn and soybeans pared earlier losses on spillover support from wheat...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans firm as traders position ahead of USDA crop report
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Tuesday, as traders adjusted positions ahead of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts, slated to be released on Wednesday. * Investors were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports - and say they are watching for any revisions the government may make to U.S. corn and soybean harvest estimates. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 2-1/4 cents at $13.76-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal settled up 30-cents at $406.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil slipped 0.59 cent to 65.47 cents per lb. * USDA's weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. soybean harvest as 41% complete following a week of mostly clear weather for field work, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday. * U.S. crop exports at Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals were at their lowest level in nine years for the first week of October, a period when export shipments typically accelerate, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Tuesday. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on Tuesday, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. * Conditions continue to be problematic in the U.S. inland waterway system, due to historically low water, said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. Limits on channel depth and channel width restrict the economics of barge transportation at a key time during harvest, he said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures slip ahead of key USDA crop forecasts
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures rally on Black Sea export concerns
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from early session losses as Moscow said it was prepared to exit a Black Sea grain export corridor deal that had helped to restart Ukrainian shipments following Russia's invasion of its neighbor. * A weaker dollar , which makes U.S. grain shipments more affordable for those holding other currencies, and spillover support from higher energy and equity markets, also gave grains a lift. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled 10 cents higher at $8.92-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded 12-1/4 cents higher at $9.82-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $9.78 a bushel. * Moscow has submitted concerns to the United Nations about an agreement on Black Sea grain exports and is prepared to reject renewing the deal next month unless its demands are addressed, Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters on Thursday. * The Rosario grains exchange and the Buenos Aires grains exchange cut their forecasts for Argentine wheat production on Thursday amid adverse crop weather. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release weekly export sales data on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net wheat sales between 200,000 and 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Russia considering abolishing grain export quota - Ifx cites deputy PM
MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is considering abolishing its grain export quota which it usually sets up in the second half of the July-June marketing season, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's Deputy Prime Minister. Russia, which supplies its wheat to Africa and...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on U.S. harvest progress; wheat loses more ground
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday while corn ticked lower, with both markets under pressure from a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest. Wheat lost more ground as Russia, the world's biggest exporter, said it was considering abolishing limits on...
Agriculture Online
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast, now up 15% on year
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday slightly increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.10 million tonnes from 10.00 million seen last month, putting the rise on last season at 15%. France, the EU's biggest wheat...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago prices ease ahead of USDA crop forecasts
* Traders await USDA October supply/demand report * U.S. soybean harvest progress ahead of expectations * Large Russian wheat supplies temper war worries (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as traders assessed Midwest harvest progress while awaiting widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts. Prices were easing after gains at the start of the week, partly fuelled by fears over escalation in the war between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine. Grain markets are focusing on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report due at 1600 GMT for an update on the U.S. harvest and global supplies that have been strained by adverse weather and the war in Ukraine. Analysts are on average expecting the USDA to trim its U.S. corn yield estimate and nudge up its soybean yield outlook, although traders are also increasingly looking ahead to the next South American crops. "The Northern Hemisphere harvest will not eliminate the global feed supply deficit. Southern Hemisphere weather will be key for relieving prices," Rabobank analysts said in a note. The U.S. corn harvest was 31% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly report issued on Tuesday, behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 34%. The soybean harvest was 44% complete, above an average analyst estimate of 41%. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.05% at $13.75-1/2 a bushel by 1102 GMT. CBOT corn edged down 0.11% to 6.92-1/4 a bushel, while wheat gave up 0.8% to $8.94 a bushel. Wheat and corn had touched a three-month high on Monday, while soybeans reached a 10-day top. Worries over war disruption to Black Sea supplies were tempered by expectations among some traders that a U.N.-backed shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain would be maintained and also by Russia's comments that it could abolish an export quota for the second half of the season. Talk that Russian wheat may be used to fill a large part of a purchase by Algeria, estimated by traders at around 500,000 tonnes, also curbed wheat futures. Prices at 1102 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 894.00 -7.00 -0.78 770.75 15.99 CBOT corn 692.25 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 16.69 CBOT soy 1375.50 -0.75 -0.05 1339.25 2.71 Paris wheat 354.25 -1.75 -0.49 276.75 28.00 Paris maize 340.25 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 50.55 Paris rape 632.25 2.00 0.32 754.00 -16.15 WTI crude oil 89.52 0.17 0.19 75.21 19.03 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 0.12 1.1368 -14.54 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)
Agriculture Online
U.S. Gulf grain exports slowed by low Mississippi River
Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crop exports at Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals were at their lowest level in nine years for the first week of October, a period when export shipments typically accelerate, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Tuesday. Low water on southern sections of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high; U.S. harvest outlook caps decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Thursday, as the market retreated from previous session's two-week top after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly reduced its harvest forecast. Corn prices were largely flat, while wheat gained ground on concerns over supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rally after USDA cuts U.S. harvest outlook
USDA cuts U.S. corn, soy crop outlook, trims demand. Soy gains held back by South American crop prospects. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday after the...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm as packer margins turn negative
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday as supplies tighten, with beef packer margins falling into the negative for the first time in years, traders said. Beef packers lost $14.35 per head on Tuesday, compared to earnings of $1.60 a day earlier and...
Agriculture Online
Romanian farmers agree to buy Tereos sugar factory
PARIS/BUCHAREST, Oct 13 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Tereos said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with a group of Romanian farmers to sell its local sugar business, less than a month after saying it would close the factory because talks with a potential buyer had failed. "We have...
