Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy's Brief Romance Ended Before It Was 'Serious': She's 'Not Dating Anyone' Now

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Still a'int got no missus. Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy ended their brief romance before things became "serious" between them.

"Sheri was with Yung Gravy for publicity. It was an attention grabber ," a source close to the social media personality, 43, told Us Weekly on Monday, October 10, about her fling with the 26-year-old rapper. " Both she and Yung Gravy loved the attention , but it was a brief romance that ended long before it became serious."

The insider added that following her split from Monty Lopez , Easterling is "very single. She isn't dating anyone seriously right now."

The twosome raised eyebrows when Young Gravy (whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri ) brought Addison Rae 's mother as his date to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August. "I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match,” the "Betty" rapper told MTV during a red carpet interview, before he and Easterling began making out in front of the cameras . "We met online and we connected right away. You know, I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets."

Easterling's fling with the "C'est la Vie" musician began one month after she and Lopez, 46, separated amid allegations that he had been unfaithful . “ Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in July. “I will be okay. My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them."

She continued: “ My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay,” she continued. “Thank you all for the love, support and kind messages. It means the world to me.”

The estranged couple — who divorced when their children were young before remarrying in 2017 — share Rae, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

Shortly after Easterling addressed the split via social media, Gravy offered to take her on a date . “I win???” she replied in the comments section. “I never win anything." Meanwhile, Lopez publicly slammed the Minnesota native and challenged him to a fight via TikTok. “When Yung Gravy won’t accept a boxing match," he wrote at the time. "Watch your [mouth] boy! [You’re] gonna get rocked!"

Lopez continued to attack the musician via social media after their romantic red carpet outing. "Unbothered. Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her!" he wrote via his Instagram Story in August. "Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!"

Though Rae has not commented on her mother's fling with Gravy, the "Mr. Clean" rapper defended Easterling amid social media criticism . "She’s newly single and living her life. Leave her alone lol," he wrote via Twitter in August.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

