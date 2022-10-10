Westmoreland campus clippings: Yough grad Appolonia scores first goal at YSU

Justine Appolonia was a goal-scoring machine when she played at Yough.

The soccer team’s all-time goals leader with 117, Appolonia is now a junior at Youngstown State, and she is becoming more prominent in the Penguins’ attack.

Appolonia scored her first career goal for YSU in a 3-0 victory over visiting Green Bay in a Horizon League game.

She netted the third goal at 59 minutes, 34 seconds to help the Penguins move to 3-6-3 overall and 1-2-2 in conference.

Appolonia has played in 12 games this season with six starts in the midfield.

Last season, she played all 18 games and started 16 of them. She had one assist.

…

Women’s soccer

The Citadel: Grad student Lexy Kendro (Norwin) is making the most of a fifth year at a new school. After playing at Duquesne, she transferred to The Citadel and jumped directly into the lineup. She has made 11 starts in 12 games played and has a goal and an assist.

Pitt-Greensburg: Junior defender Nylah Pannebaker was named the AMCC Defensive Player of the Week. She helped the Bobcats to back-to-back shutouts: a 0-0 tie against Juniata, and a 5-0 win over Alfred State. Freshman Megan Hickey and senior Ashley Lucas had two goals each in the victory.

Washington & Jefferson: Senior forward Izzy Saloom (Ligonier Valley) scored a breakaway goal in a 3-1 victory over Franciscan.

Westminster: Sophomore midfielder Natalie Vilchek (Yough) has a goal and four assists this season for the Titans (8-3-1, 4-1).

…

Football

Grove City: Junior inside linebacker Cole DeFillippo (Penn-Trafford) forced a fumble, and freshman linebacker Nathan Kadosh-Harris (Norwin) led the team with five tackles in a 55-7 victory over Bethany.

IUP: Redshirt senior defensive lineman Will Mayr (Penn-Trafford) had five tackles, including 1.5 for loss, as the Crimson Hawks (5-0, 3-0) edged Edinboro, 22-21.

Ohio Northern: Junior kicker Dom DiFalco (Franklin Regional) has 9 of 9 extra points and 4 of 5 field goals this season for a team-leading 21 points.

Saint Vincent: Senior Brady Walker threw for 268 yards (23 for 36), and junior Molayo Irefin had five receptions for 107 yards, but the Bearcats fell to 1-4 (1-2 PAC) with a 45-21 loss to Case Western.

Junior Max Pisula (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats.

Seton Hill: Grad linebacker Jaylen McDuffie broke the Griffins’ program record for career tackles in Saturday’s 40-13 loss to Clarion.

McDuffie finished with 10 stops in the game and now has 314 for his career, topping the mark of 306 set by 2015 grad Josh Falatovich (Greensburg Salem).

Washington & Jefferson: Junior linebacker Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) tied a team high with nine tackles, and junior linebacker Adam Rudzinski (Franklin Regional) had three stops and a sack as the Presidents (5-1, 3-1) edged past Westminster, 17-14.

Western Michigan: Redshirt freshman Jack Salopek (Norwin) completed 15 of 40 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards, but the Broncos lost to Eastern Michigan, 45-23.

…

Men’s soccer

Cal (Pa.): Senior Jake Nebinski (Norwin) pumped in the game’s only goal, his first of the season, as the Vulcans blanked Pitt-Johnstown, 1-0.

Penn State Behrend: Sophomore midfielder Blake Cooper (Franklin Regional) leads the Lions with 15 points through 12 games this season. He had six goals and three assists, registering a career-best two goals in a 3-0 victory over Hiram.

He added a goal and two assists as Behrend (6-2-4, 1-0-1) topped La Roche, 6-0, for its seventh shutout.

Senior defender Justin LeDonne (Franklin Regional) had a goal in a 6-0 victory over La Roche.

Weekly accolades followed the former Panthers standouts. Cooper was named AMCC Offensive Player of the Week, while LeDonne won the award for defense.

Saint Vincent: Junior forward David Rahaman was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week. Rahaman scored two goals in a pair of ties for the Bearcats. He has six goals and 13 points for the season.

Seton Hill: Senior Yurify Kryskiv, junior Fletcher Amos and senior Mortiz Stuehn had goals, and senior Bobby White made five saves to lead the Griffins to a 3-1 victory over Slippery Rock.

The Griffins moved to 5-7-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the PSAC.