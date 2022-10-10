ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Season Has Officially Gone From Bad to Worse

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

To say it’s been a rough 12-15 months for Baker Mayfield would be a bit of an understatement.

In 2020, life was good. He had the best season of his young career, led the Browns to an 11-5 record, resulting in the franchise’s first postseason appearance in 18 years, and gave Cleveland its first playoff win since 1994.

But the 2018 No. 1 overall pick regressed in 2021, barely throwing more touchdowns than interceptions as the Browns went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Mayfield was then forced to watch Cleveland replace him with Deshaun Watson and award him a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, the highest guaranteed contract in NFL history.

To make matters worse, the Browns struggled to find a team willing to take on Mayfield’s salary in a trade. When he was finally dealt to the Carolina Panthers , he took a massive pay cut with the hope he would play well enough to earn a big contract of his own as he’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

But that hasn’t worked out for him either. Through five games, Mayfield has completed just 54.9% of his passes (32nd in the NFL) for 962 yards (23rd) with four touchdowns (tied for 23rd) and four interceptions (tied for fourth-most). The Panthers are 1-4, Matt Rhule is now unemployed, and Mayfield’s season has officially gone from bad to worse.

Baker Mayfield is set to miss several weeks with an ankle injury and may not take another snap for the Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwhlT_0iTdBkrq00
Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers looks to throw the ball during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 | Mike Comer/Getty Images

Near the end of the first half of Carolina’s 37-15 Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Mayfield suffered a left ankle injury that forced him into the locker room. He returned to play the majority of the second half but was pulled once the game was out of reach and showed up to his postgame press conference in a walking boot.

He admitted to being in pain and that he didn’t know exactly what the injury was, saying everyone would know more on Monday.

Well, the assessment is now in, and it’s not good news, depending on who you ask, anyway. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss “at least a couple of weeks.” And that’s certainly not good news for Mayfield.

For one, he has an incentive in his contract that would help him recoup some of the salary he lost if he played 75% of the Panthers’ offensive snaps. There’s another that pays him if he earns 10 wins, but let’s not even pretend that’s happening.

The more significant issue is that depending on how much time he misses, Mayfield may not see the field again in 2022. And that’s not a good thing in a contract year.

As the only healthy quarterback on the roster, former XFL standout PJ Walker is expected to start in Week 6 when Carolina visits the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams. Walker hasn’t played great in limited NFL action, throwing two touchdowns against eight interceptions, but is 2-0 as the Panthers’ starter over the last two years.

If he plays even remotely well in Mayfield’s absence, could interim head coach Steve Wilks stick with him? But Walker obviously isn’t Baker’s biggest threat. Sam Darnold, who’s been out all season with an ankle injury of his own, could be ready to return at about the same time as Mayfield.

Given Mayfield’s struggles this year, could the man taken two spots after him in 2018 get his job back? Things were already looking bleak enough for the Progressive pitchman, and the future doesn’t look much brighter.

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Jaire Alexander For His Comments Following the Packers’ Upset Loss to the Giants in London

The post Baker Mayfield’s Season Has Officially Gone From Bad to Worse appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Athlon Sports

Look: Here's Another Angle Of The Davante Adams Push

Another angle of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer has emerged on social media this Tuesday.  Adams, who was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' tough 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, unfortunately took his anger out on a cameraman.  A new video of ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Injury Decision News

Baker Mayfield is expected to miss some time after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday, but it sounds like the Panthers QB will avoid an IR stint. "Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his high ankle sprain that confirmed there’s no major damage and no surgery needed, per sources. He’s not going on IR as of now, leaving open the possibility he could be back within four games."
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Struggles of Baker Mayfield!

He has been in the NFL for a little over 4 season now and it hasn’t been pretty for Baker Mayfield. To be honest, I have no idea how he is still a starting QB in this league! He has rarely even shown flashes of why he was chosen as the #1 overall pick in the draft. Let’s dive inside the numbers and see what’s wrong with Baker Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Television Executive Apologizes For Tony Romo Comment: Fans React

Former longtime NBC Sports boss Dick Ebersol believes Tony Romo has "lost his passion" for calling games in the booth. During a recent appearance on HBO Max's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Ebersol claimed that Romo doesn't seem quite as engaged with the broadcast as he was when he first took the booth.
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

211K+
Followers
32K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy