NBC Miami
Spotted Lanternflies Are Feasting on U.S. Grapevines and Putting Vineyards at Risk
Fiore Winery in Maryland is among those experiencing the insect's destructive effects. The winery's owner says he has already lost about 50% of production this year because of the lanternflies. Researchers say they have made their way across the country by clinging to the wheel wells of cars and hopping...
NBC Miami
Treasury Investigates Whether Florida Used Covid Aid to Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
The Treasury Office of Inspector General has opened an inquiry into whether Florida used pandemic relief aid to ship migrants to Martha's Vineyard. The investigation was opened at the request of Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and other Democrats in the state. The office plans to begin the probe "as soon...
