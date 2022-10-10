ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

2 Stabbings Shake Up Central Jersey Town: Report

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
South Brunswick Police Department Photo Credit: Twitter @SoBrunswickPD

Two local men were attacked in a pair of back-to-back stabbings in South Brunswick, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

At 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, police received a call from the first man seeking medical attention at the Home Depot on Route 1, South Brunswick Police Lt. Gene Rickle told the outlet, adding that this was not a random attack.

While no suspect was located, officers found a second victim — a 20-year-old man — in the area with knife wounds a short time later before both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the report says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rick DeLucia at 732-329-4646.

Comments / 2

tbs333
3d ago

Crime is no coming to rich towns Catalytic converters robbed in Princeton and now serious violence in the rich suburb of South Brunswick. Hard to find a house under 600000 in South Brunswick and your still not safe. Keep voting blue if you want more of the same.

Reply
2
 

