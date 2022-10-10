Read full article on original website
Related
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Harry Styles’s Greatest Gucci Looks to Date
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele are kindred spirits. Michele, Gucci’s maximalist creative director, praised Styles’s “incredible sense of fashion” when they unveiled a collaboration earlier this year. Harry, meanwhile, called the Italian designer his style icon in a video interview with Vogue at the 2019 Met Gala, which he attended as Michele’s guest.
Timothée Chalamet Wears a Skeletal Silver Choker to the London Bones And All Premiere
Timothée Chalamet is currently in the middle of filming Dune: Part II, and it appears he’s been trading style notes with co-star Zendaya, who frequently sources red-carpet looks that nod to her onscreen characters. For the London premiere of Bones And All, the actor traded his Jagger-esque jumpsuit from the Venice Film Festival for a pristine Alexander McQueen suit. (If the tailoring seems familiar, that’s because Chalamet wore a black version of the same design at a Cartier dinner back in September.) Around Chalamet’s neck? A Vivienne Westwood choker consisting of silver “bones” encrusted with diamonds.
Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channeling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline.
Dua Lipa Finds the Perfect Pair of Fashion Uggs
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We’re well into fall, which means it’s two things: Spooky season and cozy season. Even if you’re not a fan of Halloween, who doesn’t love slipping into a comfy sweater on a crisp autumn day? While there are many more outfit options, bundling up in style is a real sartorial challenge. So allow Dua Lipa to offer some inspiration on how to do sleek layering properly, right down to her fashion-forward Uggs (yes, really).
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Eileen Gu, and More
So that’s a wrap! Fashion month is over. Before it finished, Janet Jackson made an incredibly chic splash in Paris. The artist headed to Thom Browne where she wore a killer skirt suit. At Givenchy, she opted for a hoodie and a sleek jacket. Finally, at Louis Vuitton, she was glistening in a puffer coat and a pair of intergalactic platform sneakers. Let’s hope Jackson makes more rounds next fashion month, too.
Anne Hathaway’s Teased-Up Hairstyle Is an Effortless Nod to the ’60s
For a masterclass in how to switch up your hair without changing the cut itself, Anne Hathaway is your girl. The star has gone from good to great to… well, near perfect in the hair department this year, oscillating between chic French-girl fringes and elegant side partings and simple waves. Who can forget the full fringe and ponytail—reminiscent of her The Devil Wears Prada character, Andy—which she wore to the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week in September? Talk about hairstyles for days.
Jennifer Lopez, Jodie-Turner Smith, and More Can’t Stop Carrying This New Messenger Bag
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that 2000s fashion is back, and in the land of handbags, another Y2K staple is making a grand return: The messenger bag. The roomy, crossbody style has made a cameo in the spring 2023 collections of labels like Coach and Max Mara, and on the streets, stars like Bella Hadid have recently been wearing luxe vintage styles. But there’s a particular designer messenger bag that celebrities have been favoring this fall: Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Turner-Smith, Olivia Wilde, and more are all fans of Gucci’s sleek Attaché bags.
Gigi Hadid Delivers an Unexpected Take on the Denim Maxi Skirt
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Hadid sisters hit the town last night in New York City in honor of Bella’s 26th birthday. While the birthday girl sported a discreet all-black look for the occasion, Gigi opted for more of a statement look. She chose a surprising fall skirt that nods back to the early 2000s. (Hint: It’s something your middle school art school teacher may have worn at the time.)
How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset
At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
Anne Hathaway Shows How to Wear a Big, Boxy Blazer This Fall
The weather in New York City right now is pretty much perfect. Style-wise, this crisp forecast means that it’s time for jackets to shine, as layering for warmth is now crucial. And today, Anne Hathaway was spotted out and about in one of the season’s must-have styles: a big, boxy blazer. She even gave the sharp, ’80s-style shoulder pads a surprisingly mod feel, too.
Kendall Jenner’s Chunky Trainers Are the Evolution of a Noughties Classic
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Calling all Kardashian-Jenner style watchers: something has shifted in Kendall Jenner’s workout wardrobe. The model has been wearing Adidas’s retro-tinged Samba trainers on and off all year, pairing them with maxi skirts and straight-leg jeans as well as her gym gear. But to join BFF Hailey Bieber for a Pilates class this week, Jenner chose another classic sneaker: the Nike Air VaporMax Plus.
Florence Pugh Brings Boudoir Chic to the Red Carpet in Valentino Haute Couture
After Don’t Worry Darling’s obsessively dissected rollout, Florence Pugh is back on the press circuit for Netflix’s The Wonder, a notably scandal-free adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel set in mid-19th-century Ireland. For the drama’s London Film Festival premiere on October 7, the 26-year-old eschewed character-themed dressing (no somber Victoriana here) for a welcome moment of all-out glamour courtesy of Valentino.
Collection
Vera Wang spent a month this summer in Watermill not far from the polo fields there. She’s not a rider, but she found herself taken with the horses’ elegance and beauty. The rigor and discipline of equestrian dress also held appeal. She had a starting point for her new collection.
How Janet Jackson Got Her High-Drama Beauty Look for the Alexander McQueen Show
What’s the best way to get ready for a front row seat at Alexander McQueen? With a beauty look that’s as dramatic as the house’s iconic silhouettes. For Janet Jackson and her glam squad, that dictate translated to a high-impact updo and makeup designed to demand a second look.
Why Do Final Girls Always Have Killer Style?
In Wes Craven’s masterful 1996 horror film, Scream, one of the last people standing is Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who narrowly escapes the knife-wielding Ghostface killer while wearing a Canadian tuxedo. A popular look of the ’90s, the outfit has become even more iconic in the years that have followed. It’s frequently replicated every year for Halloween, right down to the bloodstained denim jacket. She’s not the only final girl that has good style: Halloween’s Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has become an easily re-creatable Halloween favorite thanks to her torn blue button-up shirt and flared jeans. If a main heroine wants to claw their way out of a movie alive, it’s clear that there’s a formula to do so: Dress to kill.
It Bag Alert: Bottega Veneta’s Sardine Bag Is Becoming a Celebrity Go-To
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All eyes were on the accessories at Matthieu Blazy’s first autumn/winter 2022 show for Bottega Veneta. The Parisian designer introduced a fresh range of bags realized in the house’s signature intrecciato weave, including puffy clutches, gargantuan totes, and bucket bags that were carried with knotted ropes in place of a conventional handle. But Blazy’s hero bag shape was the Sardine, a supple pouch that gets its name from the metallic fish-shaped handle.
How the Manolo Made Famous By Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Became the Designer’s Most “Eternal” Shoe
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Manolo Blahnik is coy about how his Carolyne pump—a sleek slingback featuring an almond toe and a mid-stiletto heel—became what he calls an “eternal shoe.” “It’s a comfortable shoe, a shoe that has no time—no matter what you do, it will always look modern,” he tells British Vogue during the Carolyne’s 35th anniversary year. It is a sentiment that royal family members, First Ladies, and Manolo fans alike agree with wholeheartedly. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the Duchess of Sussex, Ashley Olsen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Selena Gomez have all worn the ladylike shoes, but Blahnik says he never intended the Carolyne to become a house signature.
Lily Collins’s French Girl-Inspired Top Knot Is the Perfect Evening Updo
Lily Collins is a real person, and Emily Cooper is a fictional character—we know this. But when it comes to style and beauty notes, the moments where Cooper, an avatar for flamboyant fashion, influences Collins’s real-world aesthetic are typically worthy of note. Case in point: a French girl-inspired top knot that exudes evening-out romance.
At Nordstrom, the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winners Celebrated in Style
“I really do believe we birthed a new generation of talent, and we do that with the support of the industry,” says Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. In an annual tradition, industry leaders gathered at Nordstrom’s American Bar—located at the flagship store in Manhattan—to celebrate the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipients (naturally, in great style).
