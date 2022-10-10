ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia unleashes missile strikes on Kyiv

By Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Ukraine's capital was struck by multiple missiles for the first time in months Monday, and several other Ukrainian cities were hit in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called retaliation for an explosion on a major Russian-built bridge.

Hi, it's Julius with an update on Ukraine.

At least 14 civilians were killed and nearly 100 were wounded in the strikes, Ukraine Emergency Service reported. Missiles hit civilian infrastructure in the center of Kyiv during morning rush hour. Among other major cities battered by the strikes were Dnipro in the center of the country, Lyiv in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast and Zaporizhizia in the south.

Ukraine's military said Russia launched 84 missiles, mostly from drones, and 56 of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. Critical infrastructure, mostly energy supply, was also hit in eight regions, authorities said.

President Joe Biden issued a statement pledging support for Ukraine. He condemned the strikes that "killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose" and demonstrate the "utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war" on Ukraine.

The strikes come just two days after a bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland was damaged by an apparent truck bomb. Putin blamed Ukrainian special forces for that blast.

  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said power was being shut off to some areas of the capital to repair damage to critical infrastructure.
  • European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pledged support for Ukraine, saying, "additional military support from the EU is on its way."

Bil9 Howard
3d ago

Well....as I said before, Russian troops can't fight. That's exactly why they pulled out. They'll fighting long distance with missiles and rockets..... They are desperate!

