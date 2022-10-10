'Goldstein gap' back on Marietta council docket

In this January file photo, Councilman Johnny Walker poses in front of 77 North Park Square, a vacant lot owned by the family of Philip Goldstein. Hunter Riggall

Last week, the Marietta Historic Board of Review approved a resolution raising concerns about a fenced-off lot on Marietta Square.

“The Historic Board of Review, on behalf of its members, supports the City Council making whatever efforts they can to improve the area of 67-89 North Park Square so that the fence can be removed,” the board’s statement reads.

The state of the property in question, owned by the family of former Marietta Councilman Philip Goldstein, is raised by council members every so often, ever since Goldstein demolished the building that formerly occupied the lot in 2010.

Councilman Johnny Walker placed the topic on the Marietta City Council’s Monday night agenda, saying he considers the property an “eyesore.”

“I continue to get residents all over the city asking me, when are we going to do something about the hole on the Square,” Walker told the Journal Monday afternoon, adding he is fed up with it himself.

For his part, Goldstein told the Journal that many people think the fence, which is adorned with art, “looks attractive” and that it has become a popular photo-op for visitors.

“That fence is probably one of the most photographed areas around the Square,” Goldstein said. “While nothing is being used on the lot, we have given permission to the (Marietta Cobb) Museum of Art to put artwork up there, and have done for quite a few years.”

Goldstein said he is not surprised by Walker’s renewed calls for discussion about the property, saying the councilman brings up the issue every year. He added there is nothing wrong with the fence covered with art, which includes a portrait of Atlanta Braves shortstop and Marietta native Dansby Swanson.

“It’s a wood fence just like many other people put up and there is nothing wrong with the wood fence ... approved by the Historic Board of Review before it was put up,” Goldstein said.

Regarding his plans for the lot, Goldstein said he is in talks with a developer about constructing a building, and that the developer is working with prospective tenants.

Walker again brought up the prospect of building a brick wall around the property until Goldstein finds a developer to construct a new building there. He also floated the idea of building a deck over the lot for overflow space for nearby restaurants on property also owned by Goldstein.

“But something’s gotta be done because you got rat traps out there, next to restaurants, people don’t want to look at it, people are tired of looking at it,” Walker said.

He conceded that he does not know what the city can do about the property, other than continue bringing it to people’s attention, though he said he hoped Monday’s meeting might offer a better answer. Walker added he thinks Goldstein is waiting for a new City Council that would be more friendly to his vision for development of the site.

Shortly after tearing down the Cuthbertson building on the lot in 2010, Goldstein proposed building a five-story building on the site. That proposal was rejected by the council over height restrictions, leading to a legal battle between Goldstein and the city. More recently, in 2018, plans to build a three-story brewery were approved by the city, but the deal between Goldstein and the brewery owner fell through.

“There might not be anything we can do,” Walker said. “He (Goldstein) has property rights, but people, our residents also have rights to be able to enjoy the Square and not have to look at that eyesore.”