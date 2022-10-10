ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ Native Keeps His 'Jeopardy!' Win Streak Alive

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A native of New Jersey vies for his seventh straight win on Jeopardy! on Monday night, Oct. 10.

Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, is on a six-day winning streak in which he has won $162,080.

Pannullo's also guaranteed a spot in the Jeopardy! 2023 Tournament of Champions next year.

On the Friday, Oct. 7, episode, Ken Jennings asked Pannullo, a customer service operations manager, how he plans to spend his earnings.

Cris quickly replied: "In this economy, Ken. I'm just throwing it all under my mattress. The hard part is going to be getting it all flat so I'm not laying on a lumpy mattress, but with some time I'll get it done."

"If you're thinking we send a briefcase of twenties, let me disabuse you," Jennings replied.

Cris hit back: "Ones or tens preferably."

Before Jeopardy!, Pannullo was also on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2018, winning a total of $5,000.

Jennings holds the all-time Jeopardy! record with 74 straight wins, in which he totaled $2,520,700.

Comments / 0

Related
njgamblingsites.com

Biggest Slot Wins In New Jersey 2022

Players often find themselves asking “how much could I really win playing at online casinos in NJ?” While there’s no solid ceiling for a maximum win (that’s a good thing), we wanted to explore some of the biggest New Jersey online casino jackpot wins of 2022 to give you an idea of what’s possible.
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean City, NJ
Entertainment
New Jersey 101.5

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
94.3 The Point

The New Jersey Spot Named The Most Beautiful In The Entire State

There is one place in New Jersey that is the most beautiful spot in the entire state, at least according to one major website. There is no question that the website that made this decision knows a little something about beauty. As a matter of fact, it's been in the business of beauty for decades. We're talking about Cosmopolitan.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review

When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Voice

Are You A Winner? Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K In Mercer, Middlesex Counties

Are you a winner? Two New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Mercer and Middlesex Counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, Oct. 12 drawing were sold at Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd. in Lawrenceville and Pit Stop Food Store on Englishtown Rd. in Old Bridge, lottery officials said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
380K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy