14 photos show how Queen Margrethe's relationship with her sons, Princes Frederik and Joachim, has evolved over time
- On September 29, Queen Margrethe of Denmark stripped four grandchildren of their royal titles.
- Her youngest son, Prince Joachim, admitted to having a "complicated" relationship with his brother.
- The Queen has since apologized for her decision, but views it as "necessary future-proofing of the monarchy."
Source: Chateau de CayxCrown Prince Frederik of Denmark turned 18 in 1986 and was given a seat at the Council of State in Denmark.
Source: 9HoneyQueen Margrethe marked 25 years on the throne in January 1997. The Queen and her family greeted crowds participating in the celebrations. In 2004, Frederik married Mary Donaldson on a royal yacht in Denmark. The two brothers, pictured below, celebrated the festivities together. The Crown Prince and Crown Princess have four children. Prince Frederik's eldest son, Christian, is second in line to the throne. Queen Margrethe's youngest son, Prince Joachim, married his first wife Princess Alexandra in November 1995. Queen Margrethe, Prince Henrik, and Prince Frederik attended the celebrations. Joachim and Alexandra remained together for nine years before finalizing their divorce in 2005. It was the first divorce within the Danish royal family in nearly 160 years.
Source: Tampa Bay TimesPrince Joachim and Princess Alexandra had two sons: Prince Nikolai in August 1999 and Prince Felix in July 2002. Prince Joachim and his sons posed alongside members of the Danish royal family, including Queen Margrethe, in October 2007.
Source: InsiderPrince Joachim later married his second wife, Princess Marie, in May 2008. They had two children: Prince Henrik born in May 2009 and Princess Athena in January 2012.
Source: The Royal HouseThe Danish royal family met in July 2016 for their annual summer photocall. Queen Margrethe, Prince Henrik, Prince Frederik, and Princess Mary were accompanied by the couple's four children: Prince Christian, born in October 2005; Princess Isabella, born in 2007; Prince Vincent, born in 2011, and Princess Josephine born in 2011.
Source: The Royal HouseQueen Margrethe's husband, Prince Henrik, died in February 2018. Queen Margrethe, her sons, and members of the Danish royal family attended the funeral that month.
Source: CNNQueen Margrethe celebrated her Golden Jubilee in September 2022, marking 50 years on the throne. She sat between Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim during the Danish Army's festivities. That same month, Queen Margrethe announced that four of her grandchildren would be stripped of their royal titles. The decision impacted Prince Joachim's children, who are said to be upset by the decision and "in shock."
Source: InsiderQueen Margrethe said in a statement that she wants to "create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives" without the limitations of being tied to the royal family. The Queen hasn't been pictured with her sons since the news was announced.
