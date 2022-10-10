Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Torrington holding Trunk or Treat, decorating contest
TORRINGTON — The Torrington Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with Torrington Municipal and Teachers Federal Credit Union and the Torrington Lions Club, will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Torrington Middle School. The rain date is Oct. 30. Trunk or Treat is...
Register Citizen
Winsted Y's director brings community together
WINSTED — On a bright Tuesday afternoon, YMCA Director Caitlin Vinuelas was in her office, checking her email. The Y was quiet, but it was a brief respite before children would arrive for after-school activities. In the first-floor weight room, a few members worked out on machines. A repairman was fixing a bit of tile in the Y's pool, where a swim team soon will fill the space with splashes, laughter and encouragement.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Senior Center receives $2.5 million bequest from late resident's will
GREENWICH — The work to renovate the Greenwich Senior Center is getting a multimillion-dollar boost thanks to a bequest from a town resident. Mary Louise Wallace died in January 2021 at the age of 82. A former teacher in Bethel, Wallace had requested that the bulk of her estate be used to assist Greenwich seniors, especially those who were income constrained but wanted to remain as town residents.
Register Citizen
'Ethan was a huge protector and rescuer of animals.' Meet rescue horses at SongStrong Sanctuary
GUILFORD — When rescue horses Darla and Mooney arrived at SongStrong Sanctuary they were both emaciated. The Quarter Horse and the registered Morgan, respectively, needed food and immediate attention for their neglected teeth and hooves. “They just needed food and TLC,” said Amanda Hughart, the barn manager at the...
Register Citizen
Torrington's Vic Muschell honored as Italian Mayor of the Day
TORRINGTON — A happy crowd of well-wishers gathered in the civic center at Coe Memorial Park Wednesday morning to honor Victor "Vic" Muschell, the city's attorney and a longtime volunteer, as UNICO Torrington's Italian Mayor of the Day. His son-in-law, Brian Mattiello, spoke about Muschell's contributions to the city...
Register Citizen
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police officers remembered at vigil as 'remarkable men'
BRISTOL — Close to 1,000 mourners filled the auditorium of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening to honor the lives of two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush Wednesday night. In a vigil at the high school, attendees remembered Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
Register Citizen
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
Register Citizen
Bridge in Greenwich: Face-to-face card games underway at sectional tournament
The three-day Connecticut sectional tournament, with players in actual face-to-face competition, is underway this weekend in Orange. More than a dozen Greenwich players are likely to participate in at least one of the events at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Anyone who places in the overall rankings will be mentioned...
Register Citizen
Plans for former UConn property in West Hartford expected soon
WEST HARTFORD — Plans for the vacant former University of Connecticut campus are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Kristen Gorski, the economic development coordinator, said there could be formal news soon on the first plans for the property, which was sold in December of last year.
Register Citizen
Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring
NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Register Citizen
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
Register Citizen
First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project
TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield to vote on $4.1 million in American Rescue Plan projects next week
NEW FAIRFIELD — Taxpayers will decide if the town’s federal COVID-19 relief money will be used to fund 10 proposed projects during a referendum next week. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the New Fairfield Senior Center on Route 37. The date of the referendum was set during a special town meeting Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Route set for dredging Saugatuck River
WESTPORT — Town and federal officials are looking at how to better use the Saugatuck River and downtown, both of which will be enhanced with the upcoming dredging of the river and the ongoing Reconnecting the Riverfront project. Both initiatives recently took a step forward. This week, First Selectwoman...
Register Citizen
Injured Bristol officer, Alec Iurato, was recognized in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt
The 26-year-old Bristol police officer injured while responding to a family violence call that killed two of his fellow officers was recognized by the department in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt. Alec Iurato, who police said underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound, and was released from the hospital...
Register Citizen
New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business
NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank.”. The couple accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott, who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share of the business.
Register Citizen
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Register Citizen
‘Love is not supposed to hurt:’ Bridgeport honors domestic violence victims at vigil
BRIDGEPORT — Community members from across greater Bridgeport gathered Wednesday evening for a vigil honoring the 32 people who died from domestic violence in Connecticut last year. “Love is not supposed to hurt,” said Acting Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia, who spoke to more than 200 people at the...
