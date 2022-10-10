Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miltonindependent.com
'Don't be deceived': Public Works looking for grant money to fix up Munson Hill; marks the third time the town is going for the grant
The Milton public works department is going for a grant to fix the slope of Munson Hill on West Milton Rd., one that they have been denied three times in the past. But town officials say the fix is necessary as the situation becomes more dangerous as years pass. The...
Colchester Sun
Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
miltonindependent.com
Letter to the Editor: Help Vermonters recycle more by voting 'yes' on CSWD's ballot
This letter is from Charlie Papillo, a resident of Colchester. During this year’s General Election, voters in Chittenden County will have the opportunity to support Vermonter’s recycling efforts. As a long-time member of the Colchester community, I recently had the opportunity to hear a presentation from the Chittenden...
Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, who is originally from Walden, has been at the Montpelier Police Department since 2006. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Childcare Providers: Vermont Has Erected a Barrier to Retention Bonuses
When Dawn Irwin, director of the Essex Junction childcare center Growing With Wonder, learned last month that the state had finally released an online application for early childhood educator bonuses, she was excited. The payments — $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-timers — are part of a $7...
VTDigger
Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means
Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
vermontbiz.com
Kingsbury breaks 'water' on Mad River withdrawal improvements
Vermont Business Magazine Kingsbury Companies “Broke Water” on a project in Warren, Vermont earlier this summer installing an inflatable dam on the Mad River. The new dam replaces an existing dam owned and operated by Sugarbush Mountain Resort Inc., supporting seasonal snowmaking operations at Lincoln Peak, that has reached its design life and has been damaged by large storms in the past.
Burlington unveils Elmwood Avenue shelter pods
The 30 pods are expected to open by the end of November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Caledonia probate judge, suspended with pay, still seeking reelection
William Cobb won’t be able to resume his judge responsibilities until October 2023. In the meantime, the state is paying other judges to cover for him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Caledonia probate judge, suspended with pay, still seeking reelection.
WCAX
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
mychamplainvalley.com
Adirondack Health announces plans to close part-time emergency room
Lake Placid, NY — Adirondack Health has officially submitted a closure plan to the New York State Department of Health for it’s part-time emergency room. Officials from Adirondack Health wrote an open letter to the community explaining why they believe closing the emergency room is the best course of action. With the hospital set to lose close to $10 million this year, they said they had to look at every possible solution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colchester Sun
Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black and Republican candidate Roger Drury answer questions on healthcare, education and abortion for CHI-24
ESSEX — Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black (D-Essex) sat down with Republican candidate Roger Drury during a forum Oct. 4 to answer questions about the ballot and other issues Vermonters are facing. Both candidates are vying for the single seat available for the CHI-24 State Representative. During the forum, Black...
Barton Chronicle
There’s a new constable in Barton
BARTON—The Barton Select Board voted by a two-to-one margin to appoint Tom Lowell as the town’s new constable. At the board’s October 6 meeting chair Lenny Zenonos said the board is required by state law to appoint someone to the post, which was not filled at Town Meeting in March.
WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student
The station’s news director confirmed that WCAX had deleted the story and related social media posts and said he understood the harm it caused a transgender teenager. But he said the station had not retracted its reporting. Read the story on VTDigger here: WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
Burlington Educators Sue Monsanto Over PCB Contamination at High School
Two former Burlington High School educators have sued the chemical-maker Monsanto after suffering physical ailments they claim are linked to their workplace exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a toxic chemical that’s been found throughout the school's former campus in the city’s New North End. Filed in federal district...
mynbc5.com
Fire officials respond to structure fire in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
WCAX Deletes Story About Transgender Student in Randolph
WCAX-TV has quietly erased from its website and social media accounts a September 28 news report about a transgender volleyball player at Randolph Union High School. The story went viral among conservative media outlets and was condemned by LGBTQ groups and allies. But on Tuesday, links to the controversial story...
Comments / 0