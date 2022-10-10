ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

Colchester Sun

Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax

ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
ESSEX, VT
Milton, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
City
Milton, VT
VTDigger

Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means

Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Kingsbury breaks 'water' on Mad River withdrawal improvements

Vermont Business Magazine Kingsbury Companies “Broke Water” on a project in Warren, Vermont earlier this summer installing an inflatable dam on the Mad River. The new dam replaces an existing dam owned and operated by Sugarbush Mountain Resort Inc., supporting seasonal snowmaking operations at Lincoln Peak, that has reached its design life and has been damaged by large storms in the past.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception

With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Adirondack Health announces plans to close part-time emergency room

Lake Placid, NY — Adirondack Health has officially submitted a closure plan to the New York State Department of Health for it’s part-time emergency room. Officials from Adirondack Health wrote an open letter to the community explaining why they believe closing the emergency room is the best course of action. With the hospital set to lose close to $10 million this year, they said they had to look at every possible solution.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Barton Chronicle

There’s a new constable in Barton

BARTON—The Barton Select Board voted by a two-to-one margin to appoint Tom Lowell as the town’s new constable. At the board’s October 6 meeting chair Lenny Zenonos said the board is required by state law to appoint someone to the post, which was not filled at Town Meeting in March.
BARTON, VT
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire officials respond to structure fire in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
sevendaysvt

WCAX Deletes Story About Transgender Student in Randolph

WCAX-TV has quietly erased from its website and social media accounts a September 28 news report about a transgender volleyball player at Randolph Union High School. The story went viral among conservative media outlets and was condemned by LGBTQ groups and allies. But on Tuesday, links to the controversial story...
RANDOLPH, VT

