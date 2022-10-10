Read full article on original website
WGAL
Harrisburg's Second Street becomes two-way
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The transition happened at noon Thursday. This change involves a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets. Numerous traffic lights have been decommissioned, and there are roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily and Kelker streets. A traffic light will...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike payment options
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a new way to pay your turnpike tolls. A new upgrade to the Turnpike’s “Toll By Plate” invoice now includes a QR code customers can scan to pay from their devices. The QR code will take...
harrisburgmagazine.com
The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky
Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
abc27.com
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
Over 100 rats on the loose in Harrisburg
More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg. In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them.
Fentanyl overdoses, how to get help, will be focus of central Pa. town hall
A discussion of the fentanyl overdose crisis and how to get help for addiction will be the focus of a town hall in Cumberland County on Oct. 19. The meeting will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lower Allen Township municipal building at 2233 Gettysburg Pike. It’s open to everyone.
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
Harrisburg School officials are showing sorely needed leadership in uniting the community to address youth violence | Social Views
The Harrisburg School District is calling the community together in a public forum to discuss solutions to the crisis of violence among youth in Harrisburg. We thank them for stepping up to do something to save the city’s children. School officials are scheduling a public forum for 6 p.m....
Harrisburg’s Chockablock Clock sculpture being dismantled, moved: photos
Workers began disassembling the iconic Strawberry Square Chockablock Clock sculpture Tuesday morning to make way for a remodeled first-floor stage and second-floor conference room in Harrisburg, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022. The 41-foot tall “Audiokinetic Sculpture” was created by artist George Rhoads, who died last year, in collaboration with Bob McGuire...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Harrisburg’s 2nd Street becomes 2-way street Thursday
Harrisburg drivers will see workers out on Second Street Thursday facilitating its transition to a two-way street. The change began at noon.
FOX43.com
Big Brother Big Sister 'Over the Edge' Event
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Big Brother Big Sister non-profit organization is offering volunteers, parents, and guardians to rappel down the Fulton Bank Building Friday in Harrisburg. The "Over the Edge" event will raise money for the Bigs to mentor their Littles at little or no cost. “They’re raising funds...
abc27.com
Weekend Interstate 83 bridge repairs postponed in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repairs on the expansion dam on the southbound lanes of the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge in Harrisburg will be postponed until further notice. According to PennDOT, an update on the repairs will be made available once a new work date is rescheduled. Get daily...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike to remove temporary bridge in Dauphin County
LOWERS SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has announced that on Sunday, Oct 16, crews will be removing a temporary bridge that spans the roadway at mile marker 250 on Interstate 76 of the turnpike. A new bridge has been built and the temporary bridge is...
abc27.com
York County projects receive $650,000 in grant funding
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday the York County Grant Committee approved funding for 17 different projects totaling $678,350. The goal for these projects is to attract visitors who are outside a 50-mile radius of York County, enhance the visitor’s experience, and create economic growth through the promotion of overnight stays.
Grubic retirement announced
Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
erienewsnow.com
Even With Driver Shortage, PennDOT Still Prepared for Winter Road Conditions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - This week, officials from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission outlined different ways to stay safe on the roads this winter. "While clearing snow and making our roads drivable as soon as possible after a winter storm is a top concern, safety will always be PennDOT’s highest priority,” said Mike Keiser, the Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration at PennDOT. “For the safety of all motors, we encourage drivers to always follow the speed limit, especially when speeds are lower due to winter weather conditions,” he added.
abc27.com
Ian relief drive to be held in Park City Center parking lot
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County is hosting another collection drive to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. It will be held at the former Sears Auto Center in the parking lot of the Park City Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.
abc27.com
Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Studio Sol Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes have a great way for you to try yoga. Studio Sol Hershey is hosting free yoga classes on Saturday, Oct. 15, and asking for donations to support local breast cancer survivors. The event offers gentle and power yoga classes, and Crossfit...
