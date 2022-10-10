HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - This week, officials from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission outlined different ways to stay safe on the roads this winter. "While clearing snow and making our roads drivable as soon as possible after a winter storm is a top concern, safety will always be PennDOT’s highest priority,” said Mike Keiser, the Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration at PennDOT. “For the safety of all motors, we encourage drivers to always follow the speed limit, especially when speeds are lower due to winter weather conditions,” he added.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO