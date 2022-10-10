ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Harrisburg's Second Street becomes two-way

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The transition happened at noon Thursday. This change involves a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets. Numerous traffic lights have been decommissioned, and there are roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily and Kelker streets. A traffic light will...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike payment options

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a new way to pay your turnpike tolls. A new upgrade to the Turnpike’s “Toll By Plate” invoice now includes a QR code customers can scan to pay from their devices. The QR code will take...
HARRISBURG, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
#Bike#Construction Maintenance
FOX43.com

Big Brother Big Sister 'Over the Edge' Event

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Big Brother Big Sister non-profit organization is offering volunteers, parents, and guardians to rappel down the Fulton Bank Building Friday in Harrisburg. The "Over the Edge" event will raise money for the Bigs to mentor their Littles at little or no cost. “They’re raising funds...
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
abc27.com

Weekend Interstate 83 bridge repairs postponed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repairs on the expansion dam on the southbound lanes of the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge in Harrisburg will be postponed until further notice. According to PennDOT, an update on the repairs will be made available once a new work date is rescheduled. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County projects receive $650,000 in grant funding

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday the York County Grant Committee approved funding for 17 different projects totaling $678,350. The goal for these projects is to attract visitors who are outside a 50-mile radius of York County, enhance the visitor’s experience, and create economic growth through the promotion of overnight stays.
YORK COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Grubic retirement announced

Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Even With Driver Shortage, PennDOT Still Prepared for Winter Road Conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - This week, officials from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission outlined different ways to stay safe on the roads this winter. "While clearing snow and making our roads drivable as soon as possible after a winter storm is a top concern, safety will always be PennDOT’s highest priority,” said Mike Keiser, the Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration at PennDOT. “For the safety of all motors, we encourage drivers to always follow the speed limit, especially when speeds are lower due to winter weather conditions,” he added.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ian relief drive to be held in Park City Center parking lot

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County is hosting another collection drive to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. It will be held at the former Sears Auto Center in the parking lot of the Park City Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Studio Sol Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes have a great way for you to try yoga. Studio Sol Hershey is hosting free yoga classes on Saturday, Oct. 15, and asking for donations to support local breast cancer survivors. The event offers gentle and power yoga classes, and Crossfit...
HERSHEY, PA

