Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
JetBlue moves flights to Orlando International Airport Terminal C after delay, baggage claim problems
ORLANDO, Fla. - JetBlue has moved their international flights over to Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C. The airline delayed their move due to technical issues the airport was experiencing in the new building. Some of those have to do with the baggage claim system. Airport officials say through practice...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
White Castle to launch first Crave & Go location in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — White Castle fans, or “Cravers,” will soon have a new way to grab the food they love. America’s fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its first Crave & Go location on Oct. 26, the company announced Thursday. Cravers will be able to...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
fox35orlando.com
Why used car market just got more dangerous for buyers
ORLANDO, Fla. - In the Orlando-area neighborhood of Orlo Vista, residents are having to work around flood-damaged cars, figuring out carpooling schedules to make sure everyone gets to school and work. But that may get harder soon. Mechanics warn even the cars that are still functional after a flood could...
click orlando
🦋 It’s airboat rides, gators and butterflies at this Kissimmee attraction
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s a hidden gem in Kissimmee that combines fun with education, teaching visitors and even locals about Native Florida with some new attractions. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures opened in 1994, just offering airboat rides along Lake Toho. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis...
click orlando
Biketoberfest set to kickoff in Daytona Beach despite hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sound of rumbling engines is once again filling the streets of Daytona Beach with Thursday officially kicking off the 30th annual Biketoberfest. The four-day event typically brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the World’s Most Famous Beach, but this year, things could look a bit different though with the community still cleaning up after the hurricane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Plane crashes in New Smyrna Beach after engine failure, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A plane crashed in New Smyrna Beach Thursday evening after what a pilot reported as an engine failure, according to Edgewater Fire Rescue Department. The plane landed in the grass next to the runway at Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach at about...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2 million, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
travelawaits.com
Why Liking Beer Might Get You An Honorary Job And Free Stay At This Hotel
Marriott is looking for one special person who has a taste for beer and a desire to travel. The company’s Four Points by Sheraton brand is currently taking applications for its “chief brew officer,” or CBO, an honorary position that comes with a list of perks and what the company has labeled a “beercation.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
We had a cap on our amenity fees previously
We had a cap on our amenity fees previously. Regardless of the rationale, it was removed. Why institute another cap if the same thing can happen again in the future?. On the other hand: Historically, costs rise and thus it will continue to be more expensive for everything our amenity fees cover. Is it rational to put the burden of those rising costs on the new homeowners by setting their amenity fees higher to help offset the lower fees that long time owners would be paying?
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
click orlando
Orlando prepares for ‘Come out with Pride’ parade; new security measures announced
ORLANDO, Fla. – While it’s quiet at Lake Eola Thursday afternoon, you can still see signs of the city preparing for Pride weekend — like a traffic advisory sign warning drivers of potential delays ahead of the upcoming Come out with Pride parade. “We just want folks...
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
Biketoberfest to rev up this week despite damage to many Daytona Beach hotels
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is getting ready to welcome thousands of bikers to the 30th annual Biketoberfest, even as the area deals with damage from Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The storm damaged many hotels and businesses along the coast, but the...
fox35orlando.com
Woman choking in St. Cloud restaurant saved by off-duty firefighter
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A woman who was choking on a piece of food at a St. Cloud Outback Steakhouse was saved by an off-duty firefighter who happened to be at the right place at the right time. On October 9, a woman was having dinner at the Outback Steakhouse...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
click orlando
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
Comments / 0