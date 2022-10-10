Acquiring Arte Wine and Painting Studio 6+ years ago has certainly proven to be a career opportunity of a lifetime. Growing up, I always wanted to be an artist and initially focused on art courses in college before graduating with a degree in psychology. The downtown/ “Village” area of Wauwatosa always held a very special place in my heart as my parents owned a local, small business just over the bridge from Arte where I spent a great deal of time during childhood. Fast forward 30 years, what I once remembered as the Wauwatosa Post Office is now Arte’s Classroom that is used for instructed painting classes and private events. When Arte went up for sale in 2016, I was enthusiastic to step in and make the studio my home away from home.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO