Read full article on original website
Related
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: October 12, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Rockers Fuzzysurf released the video for recent single “Shoulder to Cry On.” Directed by Dolister Films, the scene here involves a therapy session, an old telephone and silhouettes of the band members jamming out. Fuzzysurf are known to invest humor and zaniness into their videos, and this one does so with an uplifting message that it’s okay to show your emotions and be vulnerable. (Ben Slowey)
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee’s ‘Polka Parade’ Continues
“There are more ways than ever for people to find content that interests them. But even with such vast choices, the only choice to hear polka music on the radio in Milwaukee is with ‘Polka Parade.’”. Thus says Don Hunjadi, the man responsible for the operations management, accounting,...
shepherdexpress.com
Making Sense, Making Meaning at the Kentridge Arts Festival
William Kentridge might be the most important visual artist in the contemporary world, and if you dispute that claim, it’s harder to argue that he isn’t one of the most diverse, truly a multimedia artist in the fullest sense. Kentridge sculpts and produces linocuts, lithographs, screen prints, silk screens and etchings. He designs productions for opera and theater performances. He makes brilliant use of simple, even archaic technology, including films that reinvent and revisit the origins of animation as handmade drawings that move. But Kentridge’s drawings don’t only move, they move with significance. He isn’t Damian Hirst fashioning overpriced artifacts for the rich and clueless. His work reflects the tragedy and hope of a world damaged by bad ideologies.
shepherdexpress.com
Kelly Cannizzaro, Owner, ARTE Wine and Painting Studio
Acquiring Arte Wine and Painting Studio 6+ years ago has certainly proven to be a career opportunity of a lifetime. Growing up, I always wanted to be an artist and initially focused on art courses in college before graduating with a degree in psychology. The downtown/ “Village” area of Wauwatosa always held a very special place in my heart as my parents owned a local, small business just over the bridge from Arte where I spent a great deal of time during childhood. Fast forward 30 years, what I once remembered as the Wauwatosa Post Office is now Arte’s Classroom that is used for instructed painting classes and private events. When Arte went up for sale in 2016, I was enthusiastic to step in and make the studio my home away from home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shepherdexpress.com
October Books Shine a Light on Milwaukee
This is only a sampling of the many book/author appearances happening in Milwaukee this month. Some are spooky, some are fun, but they all have a connection to the Milwaukee area. It seems everyone wants to talk about Jeffery Dahmer these days, but a new true crime book, Slenderman by...
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Symphony’s All-American Concert
In a much-welcomed echo of last season, the Milwaukee Symphony presented an all-American concert that also featured the return of pianist Aaron Diehl. It’s interesting to note that all three works on the program were composed in a 17-year window between the 1920s and 1940s. The celebrated Rodeo ballet...
shepherdexpress.com
The Workplace Revolution: PR executive Kimberly Kane on the changing workplace
In this world of chattering social media, businesses and organizations are on alert. Their leaders want to know what their customers want and how to communicate with them. They also want to know what their employees want. Buzz words include gender, equity, diversity, compensation, working conditions and motivation. We all are now driven by a swirl of social media connection including complaints and demands. Selling a product or service to satisfy customers can get complicated.
shepherdexpress.com
Office of Violence Prevention Makes a Fresh Start Under New Director Ashanti Hamilton
As with many large American cities, Milwaukee has struggled with troubling violence for the past few years. According to police crime statistics, Milwaukee experienced historically violent years in 2020 and 2021, and the first half of 2022 isn’t much better. As of late September, homicides, shootings, and carjackings are up from 2021, which was a record year for crime. In addition, reckless driving has emerged like a creeping cancer. According to my conversations with Mayor Johnson, Police Chief Norman, District Attorney John Chisholm and several grass roots Black leaders, violence prevention in Milwaukee looms as the most important challenge for the city’s near future.
RELATED PEOPLE
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,010 New Cases, No Deaths
No new deaths recorded, 12 deaths added to state system. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,010 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 836 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,580 new cases, and a...
Comments / 0