Rockingham Speedway to begin repave this month, hopes to lure NASCAR
NASCAR last visited Rockingham Speedway in 2013 for a standalone Camping Work Truck Series race.
WBTV
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three...
After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health
In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments
Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
17-year-old Lumberton High School student suspended for having gun at school
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old Lumberton High School senior has been suspended for one year after school staff found a handgun in his possession, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The district said there were no injuries reported and no reports of threats being made to other students. The boy, whose name […]
Parents, teachers confront Scotland County Board of Education about school violence
LAURINBURG — Parents and teachers filled the Scotland County School Board meeting Monday evening to discuss fights at Scotland High School. Emotions ran high at the meeting, with some in the crowd interrupting to board members. Speakers asked that the board bring back a zer0-tolerance policy to the district.
richmondobserver
RAMBLINGS: Yokefellows made impact at Morrison
I truly believe there are former Morrison Youth Institution (now named Richmond Correctional Institution in Hoffman) youthful offenders who have maintained great memories through the years of a special group of local Yokefellows who steadfastly committed themselves to making weekly visits with them as part of their ministry. These visits...
WMBF
Police identify 17-year-old student as person of interest in St. Pauls High School shooting threat
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old St. Pauls High School student has been identified as a person of interest in a shooting threat investigation. On Monday, an anonymous threat was made through social media that said a shooting would take place in the 9th-grade hall of St. Pauls High School.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Rockingham accepts land donation; re-bids for resurfacing project
ROCKINGHAM — The city is expanding its property along Hitchcock Creek thanks to a donation by the family of a deceased resident. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday accepted the gifting of 1.8 acres of land off of Spivey Street from the estate of the late Fred D. Taylor.
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find
HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman
HAMLET — LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Oct. 22, 1965 in Richmond County, daughter of the late William Benny Stevens and Louise Hinson Stevens. LaWanda attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church when she...
borderbelt.org
Work begins to widen I-95 in Robeson County. Here’s what to know for the next 4 years
Construction on a 24-mile stretch of Interstate 95 through Robeson County will ultimately make the major thoroughfare safer, less congested and less prone to flooding, state transportation officials say. For the next four years, however, drivers will have to contend with reduced speed limits, lane closures and the hum of...
‘Beloved’ North Carolina K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder
"K-9 Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team," officials said.
Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
WMBF
SCHP trooper involved in 2-car crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Highway 501 and Three Mile Fork just before 12:30 p.m. According to MCSO, neither driver was injured.
