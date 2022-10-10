ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Richmond County Daily Journal

After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health

In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Hamlet, NC
Hamlet, NC
Cordova, NC
Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments

Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
HAMLET, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Lexi Smith
richmondobserver

RAMBLINGS: Yokefellows made impact at Morrison

I truly believe there are former Morrison Youth Institution (now named Richmond Correctional Institution in Hoffman) youthful offenders who have maintained great memories through the years of a special group of local Yokefellows who steadfastly committed themselves to making weekly visits with them as part of their ministry. These visits...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman

HAMLET — LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Oct. 22, 1965 in Richmond County, daughter of the late William Benny Stevens and Louise Hinson Stevens. LaWanda attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church when she...
HAMLET, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

SCHP trooper involved in 2-car crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Highway 501 and Three Mile Fork just before 12:30 p.m. According to MCSO, neither driver was injured.
MARION COUNTY, SC

