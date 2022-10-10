Read full article on original website
Related
hope.edu
Hope College to Feature Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet on Oct. 28
Hope College will present The Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the John and Dede Howard Recital Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts. The Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet is comprised of four award-winning guitarists who currently make their homes in...
hope.edu
Hope College H2 Dance Company to Perform Oct. 28-29, Nov. 4-5
The H2 Dance Company of Hope College will present its fall concert on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Knickerbocker Theatre in downtown Holland. H2 Dance Company is a pre-professional dance company associated with the Hope College Department of Dance....
hope.edu
Hope College to Celebrate “One Big Weekend” with Alumni, Families and Friends Oct. 20-22
Hope College will celebrate “One Big Weekend: Homecoming and Family Weekend” on Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 20-22, with highlights including multiple events open to the public in addition to activities for alumni and the families of current students. The weekend will include arts events, athletic contests, a 5K run, recognition...
hope.edu
Address to Explore “Racial Reckoning: Activism and Justice in Academia, the Environment & the Politics of Knowledge”
Seth Thomas Sutton, professor and chair of the Arts & Humanities Department at Montcalm Community College, will present the address “Racial Reckoning: Activism and Justice in Academia, the Environment & the Politics of Knowledge” as this year’s Indigenous Peoples’ and Environmental Justice Lecture at Hope College on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Fried-Hemenway Auditorium of the Martha Miller Center for Global Communication. A book signing in the lobby will immediately follow the lecture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hope.edu
Hope to Honor 10 Young Alumni with “10 Under 10 Awards” on Oct. 21
Hope College will honor 10 young alumni with its annual “10 Under 10 Awards” on Friday, Oct. 21, during the college’s “One Big Weekend: Homecoming and Family Weekend” celebration. They will be honored during a reception on Friday, Oct. 21, from 7 p.m. to 9...
hope.edu
Panel Discussion to Explore “Responding to the Teaching Shortage”
A panel discussion featuring local educators will explore “Responding to the Teaching Shortage” on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at Hope College in Winants Auditorium of Graves Hall. The public is invited. Admission is free. The event is being co-sponsored by the college’s Department of Education and...
Comments / 0