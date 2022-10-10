Seth Thomas Sutton, professor and chair of the Arts & Humanities Department at Montcalm Community College, will present the address “Racial Reckoning: Activism and Justice in Academia, the Environment & the Politics of Knowledge” as this year’s Indigenous Peoples’ and Environmental Justice Lecture at Hope College on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Fried-Hemenway Auditorium of the Martha Miller Center for Global Communication. A book signing in the lobby will immediately follow the lecture.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO