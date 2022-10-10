Read full article on original website
Polygon
Call of Duty skipping 2023 in favor of more Modern Warfare 2, reports say
Call of Duty, an annual series going back to 2005, won’t publish a new, main-series game in 2023, and will instead see a campaign extension for the soon-to-launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot, according to a corroborated leak on social media. Twitter insider TheGhostOfHope last week said...
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
happygamer.com
Players Who Use The Overwatch 2 Controller Cross-Platform With PC Users Have Complained That Aim Assist Is Disabled
This has reignited the discussion over input-based matchmaking, as players of Overwatch 2 have noticed that the game disables aim to help controller users during crossplay. Many first-person shooters don’t provide aim assistance to players who prefer to use a mouse and keyboard, although nearly all recent games with such a feature offer it to players who prefer to use a gamepad. Aim help is a standard feature in console shooters, with some notable exceptions like the intense World War II and FPS Hell Let Loose.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard’s “low effort” cosmetics in expensive bundles
Overwatch 2 players have it out at the quality of the cosmetics found in Blizzard’s paid bundles, calling them “low effort” when you consider how much real money they cost. The decision to make Overwatch 2 free to play and switch to the Battle Pass model found...
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal
After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
dotesports.com
Can you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?
When Valve introduced the Steam Deck, gamers everywhere began to fantasize about what kind of titles they could play on the handheld device. The fantasies grew when Activision revealed that Call of Duty would be returning to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. The concept of being able to play the new mainline CoD title on the go is enough to make fans of the series order a Steam Deck of their own immediately.
Is This The Most Effective Modern Warfare 2 Strategy Ever?
There is no one definitive answer to this question, as the most powerful modern warfare 2 strategies vary depending on the player's individual playing style. However, some of the most common and powerful strategies include using the right weapons and attachments for your team, using terrain to your advantage, and using teamwork to achieve success.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Modern Warfare 2's SMS Requirement is Different from Overwatch 2's
The text-enabled mobile phone number requirement to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will only be in effect on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Activision announced Thursday. Warzone players on PC that have previously verified their accounts will not be required to provide any additional information to access Modern...
Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 today
A similar great offer is now running at Smyths Toys with Mario, Rayman, Assassin's Creed and more
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
New games for 2023 and beyond to add to your wishlist now
All of the big new games coming out in 2023 and beyond for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch, and more
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
Watch out: An Overwatch 2 bug is causing PCs to shut down
Overwatch 2 players have reported experiencing a bug in-game that causes their PC to shut down or restart, making it impossible to play the game.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes finally give players an explanation for their low ranking in Competitive
Many people jumping into Overwatch 2 for the first time are jumping straight into Competitive play, and now with the new rating system in the game, they’re also being placed pretty low. Some of this was intended, but with today’s patch notes, it seems not all of it was planned.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Servers Down, Blizzard Responds
Overwatch 2 players seem to be dealing with a new set of server issues at the moment, preventing them from accessing the game. It's unclear exactly how widespread the problem is, but Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged that it is aware of problems facing the game. The company's customer support Twitter account posted a vague Tweet about "certain game content." However, many fans have confirmed that these problems are preventing them from accessing Overwatch 2 in any capacity.
dexerto.com
Warzone guru highlights underrated Modern Warfare SMG that beats Armaguerra TTK
Warzone guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a lethal Modern Warfare SMG that’s going under the radar in the current meta despite receiving huge damage buffs in Season 5 Reloaded. Season 5 Reloaded marked the end of an era for Warzone as the game’s final patch before Raven’s sequel battle royale is released.
