Players Who Use The Overwatch 2 Controller Cross-Platform With PC Users Have Complained That Aim Assist Is Disabled

This has reignited the discussion over input-based matchmaking, as players of Overwatch 2 have noticed that the game disables aim to help controller users during crossplay. Many first-person shooters don’t provide aim assistance to players who prefer to use a mouse and keyboard, although nearly all recent games with such a feature offer it to players who prefer to use a gamepad. Aim help is a standard feature in console shooters, with some notable exceptions like the intense World War II and FPS Hell Let Loose.
GAMINGbible

Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal

After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
dotesports.com

Can you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?

When Valve introduced the Steam Deck, gamers everywhere began to fantasize about what kind of titles they could play on the handheld device. The fantasies grew when Activision revealed that Call of Duty would be returning to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. The concept of being able to play the new mainline CoD title on the go is enough to make fans of the series order a Steam Deck of their own immediately.
Latifi

Is This The Most Effective Modern Warfare 2 Strategy Ever?

There is no one definitive answer to this question, as the most powerful modern warfare 2 strategies vary depending on the player's individual playing style. However, some of the most common and powerful strategies include using the right weapons and attachments for your team, using terrain to your advantage, and using teamwork to achieve success.
DBLTAP

How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2

Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2's SMS Requirement is Different from Overwatch 2's

The text-enabled mobile phone number requirement to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will only be in effect on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Activision announced Thursday. Warzone players on PC that have previously verified their accounts will not be required to provide any additional information to access Modern...
StyleCaster

Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Servers Down, Blizzard Responds

Overwatch 2 players seem to be dealing with a new set of server issues at the moment, preventing them from accessing the game. It's unclear exactly how widespread the problem is, but Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged that it is aware of problems facing the game. The company's customer support Twitter account posted a vague Tweet about "certain game content." However, many fans have confirmed that these problems are preventing them from accessing Overwatch 2 in any capacity.
