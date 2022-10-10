Read full article on original website
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
Danny Damron — UPDATED
Danny Vernon Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 17, 1949. Danny married Mary Ann Mullins on March 10, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Angela (Mike) Stage, Danny (Ellen) Damron II, Paul (Brandy) Damron and Matthew...
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dwayne Prathaftakis
Nicholas “Nick” Dwayne Prathaftakis, 65, Osceola, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Nick was born March 25, 1957. Along with his son, Nate, he is survived by his sisters, Marsha Nemeth, Osceola and Lisa (Bill) Grabarek, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Homes — River Park Chapel...
David Foyle England Jr.
David Foyle England Jr., 67, Fort Wayne, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 24, 1955. He is survived by three sons, David (Christy) England III, Wabash, Austin (Brianna) England and Brandon (Sophie Tippmann) England, both of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Patricia (Donald) Frost, Suwanee, Ga.
Jacob A. Miller
Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
Jack E. Huffer
Jack E. Huffer, 72, Tyner, died Oct. 8, 2022. Jack was born Aug. 2, 1950. He married his first wife; she preceded him in death. Jack later married Deborah Pike on Dec. 13, 1995; she survives in Tyner. Jack is also survived by his son, Jack (Teresa) Huffer Jr., Lapaz;...
Myracle Jade Manns — PENDING
Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at her home in Argos. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
Robert D. Pinckert
Robert “Bob” D. Pinckert, 67, South Bend, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 13, 1954. He married Vickie (Michael) Pinckert on July 6, 1974; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Emily (Frank) Konieczny, Surprise, Ariz., Amy (Ryan)...
Karen M. Madsen
Karen M. Madsen, 66, Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her residence in Ligonier. Karen was born April 20, 1956. Karen is survived by her brothers, Mike and Tim Madsen. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
Hargis Winston Rowe
Hargis Winston Rowe, 57, North Manchester, died at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Jan. 4, 1965. On Feb. 29, 2012, he married Pamela R. Sands; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Zachary W. (Rebecca Sue) Rowe, Upland,...
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
Janet L. Murphy — PENDING
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Scott Sleighter — UPDATED
Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Scott was born Sept.13, 1925, in Warsaw, the son of the late Moody and Lillian (Bowen) Sleighter. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’44. On Aug. 29, 1948, Scott married Norma Jean Sleighter, who preceded him in death July 22, 1995, after 46 years of marriage. Scott was in the LP gas business for over 20 years. He enjoyed a lifetime of camping, and after retirement, assisted in managing the Pike Lake Campground. Scott was a member of the Pierceton Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the church choir for many years; he also served on the Pierceton Volunteer Fire Dept. for 43 years.
Nina Ruth Warman — PENDING
Nina Ruth Warman, 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
