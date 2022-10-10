Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Scott was born Sept.13, 1925, in Warsaw, the son of the late Moody and Lillian (Bowen) Sleighter. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’44. On Aug. 29, 1948, Scott married Norma Jean Sleighter, who preceded him in death July 22, 1995, after 46 years of marriage. Scott was in the LP gas business for over 20 years. He enjoyed a lifetime of camping, and after retirement, assisted in managing the Pike Lake Campground. Scott was a member of the Pierceton Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the church choir for many years; he also served on the Pierceton Volunteer Fire Dept. for 43 years.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO