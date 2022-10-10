ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WHAS11

Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Kentucky Agriculture Celebrates Pork Month In October

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has proclaimed October as Pork Month in Kentucky to celebrate the more than 860,000 swine produced annually — an important commodity for the state’s agriculture community. In a release, Commissioner Quarles said this month we celebrate our agriculture producers who work hard...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re a Hancock County resident that takes US 60 every day, you might need to look for a new route on Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be closing US 60 East on Thursday, October 13 for slide repairs. Officials tell us these repairs will be made between […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Beshear Announces Delta Regional Awards For West Kentucky Counties

During his Thursday “Team Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear announced the award of more than $4.6 million coming to western Kentucky from the Delta Regional Authority — which will support the funding of eight projects that will create, retain and/or train more than 90 jobs, and improve the lives of more than 6,000 families.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast

No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County

Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Help Still Arriving From Eastern, Western Relief Funds

Torn by natural disasters, relief for east and west Kentucky continues to arrive almost daily. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Governor Andy Beshear noted more than $14,000 in gift cards has been recently collected for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The cards are specifically marked for grocery and home improvement stores, as part of welcome packages to assit families moving into new homes funded by the relief program.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Pennyrile Marketplace Sells, New Owner Promises Upgrades

A Florida development company has purchased the Pennyrile Marketplace on Fort Campbell Boulevard with plans to upgrade its curb appeal. Fimiani Development Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida acquired the 85,000-square-foot shopping center from Seritage KMT Finance for $3.75 million. The shopping center is anchored by Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt,...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
103GBF

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ford Investing $700 Million at Truck Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ford announced it would invest $700 million...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing

A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
VERSAILLES, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts

The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY

