lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
wkdzradio.com
Kentucky Agriculture Celebrates Pork Month In October
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has proclaimed October as Pork Month in Kentucky to celebrate the more than 860,000 swine produced annually — an important commodity for the state’s agriculture community. In a release, Commissioner Quarles said this month we celebrate our agriculture producers who work hard...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re a Hancock County resident that takes US 60 every day, you might need to look for a new route on Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be closing US 60 East on Thursday, October 13 for slide repairs. Officials tell us these repairs will be made between […]
wkdzradio.com
Beshear Announces Delta Regional Awards For West Kentucky Counties
During his Thursday “Team Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear announced the award of more than $4.6 million coming to western Kentucky from the Delta Regional Authority — which will support the funding of eight projects that will create, retain and/or train more than 90 jobs, and improve the lives of more than 6,000 families.
wkdzradio.com
Lacefield Talks Farm Diversity At Trigg Ham Fest Breakfast
No stranger to Trigg County and the agriculture scene in west Kentucky, Brian Lacefield served as guest speaker for Thursday morning’s 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. A native of Caldwell County and former longtime resident of Christian County, Lacefield has donned many hats — but...
wevv.com
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
wkdzradio.com
Help Still Arriving From Eastern, Western Relief Funds
Torn by natural disasters, relief for east and west Kentucky continues to arrive almost daily. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Governor Andy Beshear noted more than $14,000 in gift cards has been recently collected for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The cards are specifically marked for grocery and home improvement stores, as part of welcome packages to assit families moving into new homes funded by the relief program.
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Marketplace Sells, New Owner Promises Upgrades
A Florida development company has purchased the Pennyrile Marketplace on Fort Campbell Boulevard with plans to upgrade its curb appeal. Fimiani Development Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida acquired the 85,000-square-foot shopping center from Seritage KMT Finance for $3.75 million. The shopping center is anchored by Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt,...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ford Investing $700 Million at Truck Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ford announced it would invest $700 million...
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
middlesboronews.com
Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts
The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
