Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
KTBS

5 Shreveport mayoral candidates report campaign funds

SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign. Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he...
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
KSLA

Senior service expert breaks down upcoming Social Security increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2023, millions of disabled and elderly Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits. The boost is being administered to combat inflation costs which are now up 8%. The cost-of-living adjustment - the largest in more than 40 years - means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January.
bizmagsb.com

Kristen Brown named to State Licensing Board

Kristen E. Brown of Shreveport, La has been appointed to the State Licensing Board for Contractors by Governor John. Kristen is president of Brown Builders, Inc. and will represent the 4th Congressional District and serve as a member in building or industrial construction. Kristen has been recognized by the industry...
KSLA

What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. Parker was found guilty in the murder of Reagan Hancock and her child, Braxlyn. 4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info. Updated: 10 hours ago.
ktalnews.com

Blue Cross to Shreveport City Council: No deal yet on health care plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is no deal yet to revise a proposed health care plan that will include coverage for Shreveport city employees and retirees who use Willis Knighton Health System doctors and services. That was the word Monday from a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative to the...
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
ktalnews.com

SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
KSLA

Marijuana grow house in Springhill busted; 80 guns, cash seized

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies worked together to bust a large marijuana grow facility in Springhill. The Springhill Police Department says it worked with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the facility. Officials say they found more than 100 plants, as well as irrigation systems.
KSLA

Overnight fire devastates church community

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
