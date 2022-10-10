Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
L'Observateur
Audit finds Louisiana town violated state laws on budgets and salary increases
(The Center Square) — The town of Gibsland likely violated a number of laws in recent years due to budget failures, unauthorized salary increases, paying employees who don’t record work hours and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
KSLA
Effort to alter city workers’ health benefits plan for 2023 is withdrawn on 5-2 vote
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An effort to alter the health benefits plan renewal option for City of Shreveport employees for 2023 has been withdrawn. Resolution 128 would have amended what the Health Care Trust Fund Board adopted Sept. 30, particularly as it regards Willis-Knighton Health System’s participation. Watch...
KTBS
5 Shreveport mayoral candidates report campaign funds
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign. Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he...
KTBS
Health care plan for city employees, retirees approved by council without amendment
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There'll be no changes to a controversial health care plan for the city's employees and retirees for 2023. The city council voted against an amendment to the 3-tier plan. Willis-Knighton had claimed they did not get a fair chance to submit their best offer during the bidding...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
KTBS
Veterans hospital rehires top official from secret wait list scandal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans." That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
KSLA
Senior service expert breaks down upcoming Social Security increase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2023, millions of disabled and elderly Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits. The boost is being administered to combat inflation costs which are now up 8%. The cost-of-living adjustment - the largest in more than 40 years - means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January.
bizmagsb.com
Kristen Brown named to State Licensing Board
Kristen E. Brown of Shreveport, La has been appointed to the State Licensing Board for Contractors by Governor John. Kristen is president of Brown Builders, Inc. and will represent the 4th Congressional District and serve as a member in building or industrial construction. Kristen has been recognized by the industry...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: School board retiree Jon Glover seeks Dist. 10 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Caddo Parish School Board employee Jon Glover says she is ready to come back to serve on the board as the representative of District 10 in South Shreveport if elected in November. Glover retired from the Caddo Parish School Board in August 2018 after...
KSLA
What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. Parker was found guilty in the murder of Reagan Hancock and her child, Braxlyn. 4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.
ktalnews.com
Blue Cross to Shreveport City Council: No deal yet on health care plan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is no deal yet to revise a proposed health care plan that will include coverage for Shreveport city employees and retirees who use Willis Knighton Health System doctors and services. That was the word Monday from a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative to the...
q973radio.com
Are Shreveport-Bossier Residents NOT Wearing Deodorant Regularly??
The pandemic was both good AND bad for personal hygiene in Shreveport. Maybe you put MORE of an emphasis on washing your hands and face . . . but got a little lax with other stuff, with all that time spent at home. In a new poll, people were asked...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
ktalnews.com
SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
KSLA
Marijuana grow house in Springhill busted; 80 guns, cash seized
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies worked together to bust a large marijuana grow facility in Springhill. The Springhill Police Department says it worked with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the facility. Officials say they found more than 100 plants, as well as irrigation systems.
KSLA
Overnight fire devastates church community
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
