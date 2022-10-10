Read full article on original website
San Diego breweries shine at Great American Beer Festival
If you haven’t been to Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver, it’s like the World Series or Super Bowl for craft beer. This year was the festival’s 40th anniversary, and it featured more than 500 breweries and 2,000 beers to taste. Almost 10,000 beers were submitted for consideration, making medaling even more impressive.
Achilles Coffee Roasters
Where: Achilles Coffee, 437 HWY 101, Suite 501, Solana Beach, CA 92075. What: Pourover Mt. Soledad – Guatemala Natural Light Roast. Tasting notes: Black grape, boysenberry, honeysuckle. Price: $4.00. What I’m listening to: Charley Crockett, “Just Like Honey.”. Monica, a barista behind the coffee bar, is flying...
Great pumpkins
I would not have believed it, but when I lived in Upstate New York, I witnessed an 800-pound pumpkin being pulled by a flat-bed trailer down Main Street in Cooperstown. It changed my mind about giant pumpkins forever. The pumpkins were on their way to a giant scale, where they...
Del Mar dentist conquers legendary Lead Challenge
DEL MAR — A marathon followed by a 50-mile run, 100-mile mountain bike race, 10k run and finished with a 100-mile run for a total distance of 284.2 miles at more than 10,000-feet elevation in the thin air of Colorado’s highest mountain range. The five-event Lead Challenge, part...
Oceanside Unified recognized as LGBTQ supportive school district
OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Unified has been recognized as one of the state’s top supportive school districts for LGBTQ students, according to a new report. The Equality California Institute, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, recently released its 2022 Safe and Supportive Schools Report Card, which collects and shares school districts’ efforts to implement and follow legal requirements and best practices around school climate issues in California.
Encinitas coffee shop owner shot, injured in altercation with transient
ENCINITAS — A local coffee shop owner was shot and injured and another person was wounded following an altercation Thursday morning involving a transient man who had been asked to leave the business located in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101. The suspect believed to have fired...
AgTech Hackathon bridges industries to find farming solutions
ESCONDIDO — A first-of-its-kind “hackathon” will bring together the region’s historical agriculture and technology industries to inspire new companies and find solutions for area farmers. Plans for the first AgTech Hackathon emerged almost exactly a year ago when Jennifer Schoeneck, the city’s deputy director of economic...
Carlsbad school board candidates discuss priorities at forum
CARLSBAD — Six candidates vying for three seats on the Carlsbad Unified School District Board of Trustees discussed their positions during the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Oct. 2 at the Dove Library. A packed house at the Schulman Auditorium heard from Sharon McKeeman and Michelle Ward,...
Del Mar candidates discuss bluffs, railway, housing at virtual forum
DEL MAR — Three candidates seeking election to the Del Mar City Council this November answered residents’ questions about the relocation of the railroad tracks, climate change, housing and other critical issues at a virtual forum on Monday hosted by the League of Women Voters of North County San Diego.
SANDAG reports highest mid-year violent crime rate in decade
REGION — The San Diego region has experienced the highest mid-year violent crime rate in a decade, according to SANDAG’s mid-year crime report released today. The report by SANDAG’s criminal justice research division, “Crime in the San Diego Region Mid-Year 2022 Statistics,” shows violent crimes, such as homicides and robberies, increased by 4% and 15%, respectively, across San Diego County when compared to 2021.
Carlsbad, SDG&E to reconvene on service center location
CARLSBAD — Despite being six years overdue, negotiations will continue for at least another month between the city and San Diego Gas & Electric over the relocation of the public utility’s service center. Deputy City Manager Gary Barberio provided the Carlsbad City Council with an update during its...
Commentary: A rebuttal to Sandpiper’s endorsement of Worden
Throughout the entire year, year after year, the Sandpiper — Del Mar’s community journal, as they profess and like to be known — belches out the praises of their perennial favorite council member, Dwight Worden. In the Sandpiper’s opinion, he does everything right for Del Mar and...
Oceanside sets new qualifications for treasurer
OCEANSIDE — The city has set new qualifications for its elected treasurer position. The Oceanside City Council voted on Oct. 5 in support of establishing a set of qualifications that potential candidates for city treasurer must meet before they can be elected by voters. A candidate for city treasurer...
Man pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash that killed cyclist in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD — A man accused of speeding away from a California State Parks officer on a motorcycle while under the influence, then crashing into and killing a bicyclist in Carlsbad during the pursuit, pleaded not guilty today to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges. Eric Monte Burns,...
