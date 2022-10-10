Read full article on original website
Three SEC Games South Carolina Fans Should Watch
South Carolina is on their bye week this weekend, but that doesn't mean fans should stop watching college football.
The Post and Courier
Before GG Jackson, the Gamecocks had another top recruit ... who never played a game
COLUMBIA — GG Jackson gives South Carolina basketball something it’s rarely had: A true national recruit. The 6-9 forward was ranked No. 1 in the class of 2023 before he enrolled a year early and was re-pegged at No. 6, and has many dreaming that he might be the kind of prospect who can help make the Gamecocks turn into a consistent contender.
Report: Gamecocks Dominating The NIL Landscape
Park Avenue Sports reported several eye-popping figures that suggest South Carolina lies at the top of the NIL landscape.
Is Kentucky Just in Utilization of Chris Rodriguez?
Kentucky is 0-2 with star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr in the backfield. The expectation was the arrival of the now fifth all-time leading rusher in program history would jolt the somewhat-underachieving offense to a new height, giving the Wildcats that extra juice on the ground and ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lamont Paris discusses first impressions of South Carolina players: 'It's been really fun to be around them'
It’s year 1 of the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina, as the former Chattanooga head coach takes the reins of a Gamecocks program that hasn’t been able to capitalize on a Final Four run it made in 2017. South Carolina ultimately parted ways with Frank Martin after...
saturdaydownsouth.com
MarShawn Lloyd grades Shane Beamer's dance moves, suggests what he'd like to see next time
Kentucky’s visitor locker room was a festive atmosphere a few days ago, as South Carolina pulled off a 24-14 road upset of the Wildcats for its first win over a Top 25 program since 2020. At the middle of the party was Shane Beamer. Beamer showed that he hadn’t...
WKYT 27
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina announces nonconference addition to future schedule
South Carolina is adding a non-conference opponent to its 2026 schedule, announcing a game against Towson Tuesday afternoon, the program announced Tuesday. Towson announced the game will take place on Sept. 12, 2026 in addition to 2 other opponents for 3 matchups. The Tigers will also play Maryland and Cincinnati.
Raleigh News & Observer
NC State welcomes former USC basketball 5-star Saniya Rivers ‘back home’ as transfer
N.C. State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore was about to hit the stage for a Greensboro speaking engagement this May when his phone rang. It was Saniya Rivers, the dynamic five-star guard he’d recruited so hard out of Wilmington’s Ashley High School only to see her choose coach Dawn Staley’s South Carolina program instead.
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News
On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
247Sports
Lloyd: 'I feel like now, it's my time'
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has turned in a strong 2022 season through six games played. Lloyd, who has rushed for 434 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries, recorded a great game on Saturday night in Lexington as he ran for 110 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
majorleaguefishing.com
Virginia’s Trent Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – Boater Tyler Trent of Nathalie, Virginia, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 49 pounds, 3 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lake Murray in Prosperity, South Carolina. For his victory, Trent earned $67,604, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF contingency bonus. Trent also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina.
lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
WCPO
Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it. Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.
