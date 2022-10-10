ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Morning Journal

Boys soccer: Bay’s draw over Westlake sends Rockets to GLC title game

In one of the more anticipated matches of the 2022 boys soccer season, state runner-up Bay came into Westlake as the underdog to take on the undefeated Demons. A trip to a GLC title game Oct. 15 was on the line, with Westlake needing to win to reach the game given Bay held a tie breaker in the event of a tie.
WESTLAKE, OH
