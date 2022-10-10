Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Bay’s draw over Westlake sends Rockets to GLC title game
In one of the more anticipated matches of the 2022 boys soccer season, state runner-up Bay came into Westlake as the underdog to take on the undefeated Demons. A trip to a GLC title game Oct. 15 was on the line, with Westlake needing to win to reach the game given Bay held a tie breaker in the event of a tie.
North Ridgeville vs. Avon Lake volleyball: Shoregals cap off regular season with four-set victory
North Ridgeville and Avon Lake entered their Oct. 13 regular-season finale on fire. The Rangers had a five-match winning streak and hadn’t dropped a set in over two weeks. The Shoregals won 10 of 11 matches before dropping an Oct. 11 contest to SWC champ Olmsted Falls. Something had...
Avon vs. Amherst volleyball: Comets tune up for tournament with sweep of Eagles
With the Division I state tournament around the corner, Amherst and Avon used their matchup on Oct. 13 to tune up for the postseason. In three sets, the Comets defeated the Eagles to enter the playoffs on a high note. “Tonight’s game was about working on fine-tuning parts of our...
Olmsted Falls volleyball: Bulldogs ready to bring public school pride in state tournament
In 2019, Olmsted Falls’ motto was “homegrown,” as the Bulldogs consistently sprouted some of the top volleyball talents in Ohio through the years. The defending Southwestern Conference champion and highest-ranked public school for Division I plans to bring that public school pride for the 2022 state tournament.
Rocky River volleyball: Pirates prepare for GLC Championship match following loss to Medina
Since punching its ticket to the Great Lakes Conference championship match with wins over Westlake and Elyria Catholic, Rocky River has prepared for its showdown with Holy Name. The Pirates did not play the way they wanted against Medina on Oct. 10, falling to the state-ranked Bees in four sets....
Olmsted Falls vs. Avon Lake volleyball: Bulldogs cap off senior night with five-set thriller over Shoregals
Avon Lake looked to play spoiler on Olmsted Falls’ senior night. The Bulldogs played from behind the entire match, but with the heart of the Southwestern Conference, Olmsted Falls came out victorious in a five-set thriller with the Shoregals. “We worked so hard to work through adversity,” Olmsted Falls...
FirstEnergy Stadium set to host HS hockey ‘select’ district semis, both district finals in 2023
High school hockey players in Greater Cleveland are used to heading to Kent State and Brooklyn with aspirations for the frozen four. They’re getting a huge change of scenery this winter, though. Haslam Sports Group announced in a release Oct. 11, in conjunction with events surrounding the “Faceoff on...
