Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Co. residents affected by Ian now eligible for FEMA help

By Scott Sutton
 3 days ago
Homeowners and renters in Palm Beach County who were affected by Hurricane Ian may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Friday, according to U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla.

This new designation will allow residents who lost their homes in the EF-2 tornado at the Kings Point senior community and others affected by the Wellington EF-1 tornado to receive federal help.

RELATED: 'We just got hit by a tornado over here:' Listen to 911 calls from Kings Point residents

WPTV
The roof of this building at Kings Point is gone.

The declaration allows those affected to apply for housing assistance to help pay for lodging or home repair not covered by insurance.

Also, the federal funds will allow for financial assistance to replace necessary household items or a damaged vehicle, crisis counseling and more.

Frankel said residents who need assistance are encouraged to go to FEMA's website at disasterassistance.gov or call toll-free at 800-621-3362 to apply for help. The line is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

WPTV
Glenn Gurvitch's home in Wellington was damaged by a tornado on Sept. 27, 2022.

Applicants will need to provide the following information:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
  • Your Social Security number
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

FEMA has not made a declaration for residents in Okeechobee County after multiple homes were damaged in the storm earlier this month.

#Emergency Management#Housing Assistance#Disaster Management#Palm Beach Co#Hurricane Ian#Kings Point#Wellington Ef 1#Social Security
