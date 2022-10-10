ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs

By Scott Harrison
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls.

However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte and Boulder Street.

The mural is a memorial to William "Jackk" Underwood, who was shot to death on his 26th birthday in September 2019, just east of the city limits, as he left a family gathering; relatives and friends said that he was a reformed gang member and aspiring rap music artist.

"His whole face, you know?" said Nina Allen, who said he's a cousin of the victim and was at the mural Monday. "His smile is what got people all the time; the way he smiled. He could light up a whole room."

The owner of the furniture store -- who declined to be interviewed and asked that the name of his store not be used -- said that he agreed to allow the mural after meeting with the Knob Hill Urban Arts District, which oversees the placement and painting of murals in the neighborhood.

District executive director Muji Rieger said that the intent was for the mural to remain until Underwood's killer was found, but the case remains an unsolved homicide by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the mural has raised some concern in the neighborhood.

Rieger said that a neighborhood resident singled out the mural as a symbol of gang activity -- which the district said is untrue and wrong.

"Some people just don't know the reason for the mural, or the life of the person it honors," he said.

Meanwhile, the furniture store owner said that the mural has attracted undesirable art forms, such as graffiti and unauthorized "tagging," that may hurt his business.

"Someone climbed on my roof and left graffiti there," he said. "I'll have to pay to remove it and restrict roof access so that it doesn't happen again. I don't want my name or business mentioned because I don't know who's behind all of this, and what their intentions are. I don't want to have to close my store. It's the small businessman who ends up suffering."

Rieger said that he has met with City Councilwoman Nancy Henjum, Underwood's family and the mural's artist on a possible compromise -- repainting the mural on another wall elsewhere in town.

"The family seems open to the idea," the spokesman said. "I can understand them not being happy about removing the mural, but we're trying to find the best solution.

Rieger said that the district is working to find a location, and needs around $3,000 in supplies donated, to re-create the mural; to donate, visit: https://donorbox.org/knob-hill-murals-and-events?fbclid=IwAR3TdG3V6ygvy2MLsyMawDadrPtut_ty2Eqkkx-TnmokxbwMbWESS35Oi5c .

"We actually started hearing about it a couple of years back, but they've been delaying," Allen said. "Then, it got serious two weeks ago. Once it got serious, we had to do something. We had to say something about it. We don't want him to be forgotten. He was important not only to his family, but to the city."

On Tuesday, another uncomfortable situation developed when people who identified themselves as closer relatives of Underwood -- his mother, two brothers and an uncle -- said that Allen is not a relative.

"I didn't hear from him for the first time until after your news report," said mother Tabatha Hayes. "He introduced himself to me. Why would he do this now? Why would anyone do this? I think it's because (William) was known and loved by so many, and people want to be a part of that. I don't know what (Allen's) motives are."

Shawn Harris, an uncle, agreed as the family displayed a book containing photos of them and Underwood.

"Allen said that William's nickname was 'Jackk' but that was just his professional name," he explained. "His close family and friends called him 'Fat Daddy.' I just don't believe Allen is related to us. I know all of our relatives and I don't know him."

However, Hayes and Harris said that they approve of the proposed compromise of creating a second mural of Underwood at a different location.

"I hope the new mural will reflect his rapper persona and his private life, the way he really was and the way we all remember him," Hayes said.

The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

