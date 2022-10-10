Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
11th annual Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum gala
The Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum (AAHM) celebrated its 11th fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala started at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Northfield Conference Center, 3280 Northfield Drive, Springfield, IL. This year, the AAHM recognized African American businesses that have a long history and record...
foxillinois.com
Decatur community gathers to pray for wounded officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, the Decatur and Macon County Community Offering Police Support group organized a prayer vigil for the two Decatur police officers shot earlier in the morning. The community came together to pray for the officers and show their support for the police.
foxillinois.com
Taylorville Police K9 nominated for grant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville Police Department K9 Kairo and handler Sgt. Alwerdt and K9 Alan and handler Officer Priddy have been nominated for the Aftermath Services K9 grant. The annual K9 Grant is one of the many ways that Aftermath recognizes and rewards departments across the country for...
foxillinois.com
Resource fair to connect with state and local resources
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Springfield hosted a resource fair on Tuesday. The event was for seniors and their loved ones to connect with available state and local resources. People who attended could ask questions and obtain information from a variety of service and healthcare providers,...
foxillinois.com
Passport registration available at Sherman Public Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sherman Public Library will offer a convenient passport registration day to the public. Agents from the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sherman Public Library, 2100 E. Andrew Rd., Sherman. “The Sherman Library is proud...
foxillinois.com
Grab-A-Java hosting blood drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Grab A Java is hosting a Community Adopt A Day Blood Drive. The event goes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the ImpactLife Donor Center 1999 Wabash Ave (The Wabash Building) on Tuesday. To donate you have to be at least 17...
foxillinois.com
Fall Farmers' Market on Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The first Illinois Products Fall Farmers' Market is coming to Springfield. The fall market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at "The Shed" on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The market will have pumpkins, gourds, holiday home goods, apple cider slushies, and local wine.
foxillinois.com
IDVA awards businesses that support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The fourth quarter of FY22 Veterans Grant Recipients was awarded to organizations that provide services to veterans. The awards were given to Goodwill Industries of Central, IL, and Impacting Veterans Lives Inc, dba Midwest Veterans Closet. Goodwill Industries of Central, IL was awarded $30,000 to...
foxillinois.com
"Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape:" SFD celebrates Fire Prevention Week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — National Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15. The week helps raise awareness for fire safety and helps teach families how to keep their homes safe and protected. This year is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The Springfield Fire Department will be hosting events...
foxillinois.com
Poplar Place renovation plans move forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Plans to renovate and update a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield are moving forward. During Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the aldermen moved a proposal for Poplar Place to the debate agenda for next week's city council meeting. The ordinance would use...
foxillinois.com
Community College partnering with EMS provider
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College (RCC) is partnering with Abbott EMS. Their goal is to remove the barrier of entry for people interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians and build a network of healthcare workers. The eight-week course is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023. People...
foxillinois.com
Springfield hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases in young children
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Cases of respiratory infections that impact young children are increasing in Central Illinois this year. Springfield hospitals are seeing more cases now of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is common in both kids and adults. Springfield hospitals have been seeing a surge...
foxillinois.com
Springfield city council discusses land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are hoping to make redeveloping city-owned properties easier for them. They are looking at setting up a land bank. Mayor Jim Langfelder says the land bank is meant to help the city identify how to handle properties and the resources needed to do so.
foxillinois.com
District 186 Board to beging processs to fill vacancy next week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield District 186 School Board has a vacancy to fill after the sudden death of a member last week. Mike Zimmers passed away on October 5. District officials say his last day was spent working into the evening hours with their bargaining team. Zimmers...
foxillinois.com
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
foxillinois.com
HSHS St. John's offering free mammogram on Mondays in October
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. Johns Hospital is offering free mammograms on Mondays in October to uninsured and underinsured women. “Mammography screening is the best test we have to find breast cancer early when it is easier to treat,” said Jennifer Danes, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator. “All women 40 years of age or older should be screened for breast cancer once a year. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and a mammogram can help detect the early signs of breast cancer before it can be felt.”
foxillinois.com
D'Arcy's Pint recognized by America's Best Restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield restaurant will be featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). An episode of the series will be filmed at D’Arcy’s Pint at the end of the month. The restaurant, which has been open since 1998, has a diverse Irish-American menu with vegan...
foxillinois.com
8 people displaced after house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Reservoir. The department says the fire was contained to the attic but smoke and water damaged the rest of the house. We're told that two adults and six...
foxillinois.com
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
foxillinois.com
Roads closed for Springfield Rail Improvement Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Washington Street from Ninth Street to Eleventh Street will be temporarily closed. The closure is for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. Vehicle traffic will not be allowed across the tracks, but access will be maintained to all properties along Washington...
