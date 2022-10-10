SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. Johns Hospital is offering free mammograms on Mondays in October to uninsured and underinsured women. “Mammography screening is the best test we have to find breast cancer early when it is easier to treat,” said Jennifer Danes, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator. “All women 40 years of age or older should be screened for breast cancer once a year. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and a mammogram can help detect the early signs of breast cancer before it can be felt.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO