Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Owens' challengers hold 4th Congressional District debate without him
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the incumbent pulling out at the last hour, the challengers for Burgess Owens' seat in congress faceD off in a debate in the 4th Congressional District. Democrat Darlene McDonald and January Walker with the United Utah Party met on the campus of the University...
Royal Mail warns of thousands of job cuts as it slides into red
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Royal Mail could cut up to 10,000 jobs and the loss-making business warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead, as the company that is locked in a dispute with its largest union flags even deeper losses this year, sending shares 10% lower.
