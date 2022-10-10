Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma activists, physicians criticize Gov. Kevin Stitt's Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force
Oklahoma activists and physicians have criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt's task force aimed at supporting pregnant people in the wake of House Bill 4327 and Senate Bill 612 banning abortion in the state. In an effort to provide more resources to pregnant people before, during and after pregnancy, Stitt signed Executive...
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes against recommending clemency for Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday voted against recommending clemency for death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row for the 1993 killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, in Del City. His attorneys said he shouldn't be executed because...
Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes three to top state positions
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Director of Department of Corrections, State Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Budget on Thursday.
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
The five largest tribes in Oklahoma endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma gubernatorial hopeful Joy Hofmeister received an endorsement from the five largest tribes in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country. “As a gubernatorial candidate,...
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
Tribes urge Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal critical race theory law
Leaders of several Native American tribes are calling on Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal a bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
Stitt issues executive order temporarily suspending regulations for transportation of hay
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In an effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday that temporarily suspends regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Stitt's order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial...
Center to offer free grief services to detainees at Oklahoma County Jail
A center that is know for its free grief support services for families is working to help detainees at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister To Announce 2023 Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Finalists
OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the present Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson will announce the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalists on Wednesday Afternoon. The announcement shall be made on the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City at 1:30. We’ll you’ll want to convey...
PHOTO GALLERY: 12 finalists in the mix to be Oklahoma's next Teacher of the Year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Open transfer law allows thousands of students to start at a new school
A new transfer portal law that went into effect this year allows parents to send their kids to any public school in the state, barring any capacity limits.
Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
