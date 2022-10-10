ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Children caught up in Iran demos face 'psychological centres'

Dozens of Iranian children have been killed and hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death, some of them even ending up in "psychological centres", it has emerged. Nouri said those detained were being held in "psychological centres".
