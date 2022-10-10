ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Jake Tapper To Start ‘CNN Tonight’ Anchoring Stint With Joe Biden Interview

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udLRp_0iTd6J5F00

Jake Tapper will interview Joe Biden on CNN Tonight on Tuesday, which marks the start of Tapper’s stint as anchor of the show through the midterms.

Biden has given very few sit down interviews since taking office, one of the most recent being one for 60 Minutes.

The 9 PM ET slot has been filled with a rotating series of hosts since Chris Cuomo was fired last December. Last month, CNN announced that Tapper would host the primetime show through the election but hasn’t said whether the changes would be permanent.

“We’re going to try to bring you a new kind of show in primetime,” Tapper said on State of the Union on Sunday. “We’re going to try to go a little deeper on an issue or two of the day. We’re going to try to have longer conversations with newsmakers and experts from all facets of our lives.”

With Tapper taking the 9 PM hour, his afternoon show The Lead will be anchored by John Berman and Brianna Keilar and the show will slim down to an hour. Berman and Keilar have anchored CNN’s morning show New Day , but that show is being overhauled, with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins as the new anchors of the retitled program.

Last week, Lemon signed off from his nightly show as he prepares for the morning gig. Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates sharing anchor duties in the 10 PM-midnight block.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 30

NannasBananas
3d ago

hope he asks REAL questions, expects REAL answers, calls out obvious lies & deflection, & can put up with Biden when the Demander in Chief snaps....

Reply(2)
11
TheThumper
2d ago

CNN is huddling right now - Okay, a bonus to anyone who can come up with the most softball questions. and we'll give them to him in advance so his handlers can tell him what to say.

Reply
7
G.B.
2d ago

Now I can find out what kind of sprinkles Joe puts on his ice cream …

Reply
10
Related
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN

Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisyn Camerota
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Poppy Harlow
Person
James Murdoch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kaitlan Collins
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
John Berman
The Veracity Report

The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor

New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Tonight#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cnn#State Of The Union
Popculture

CNN Anchor off the Air Amid Investigation

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been off the air reportedly because of an internal investigation into an undisclosed incident. Sciutto, 52, was last seen on CNN Newsroom on Monday, but Poppy Harlow anchored the morning show solo on Tuesday and Wednesday. The investigation is reportedly linked to a serious injury he sustained in Amsterdam.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
Deadline

Deadline

131K+
Followers
37K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy