Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Revisiting Iconic Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of Week 6 Rematch
Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
NBC Miami
NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys...
NBC Miami
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters Returns to Philly for SNF Clash
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in...
NBC Miami
Dolphins Remove Ping Pong Table From Locker Room Amid Losing Skid
Dolphins remove ping pong table from locker room amid losing skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins are sacrificing a leisure sport to concentrate on their professional sport. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that the team removed a ping pong table from its locker...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Has an NFL Game Ever Ended in a 0-0 Tie?
Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.
NBC Miami
Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments...
NBC Miami
Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
NBC Miami
Brian Robinson Jr. to Start for Commanders Against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Eagles' Miles Sanders Gives Back to Youth Community, Hopes for Change
Miles Sanders gives back to youth community, hopes for change originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh, attending Steelers camp events and is now paying that forward by providing that same opportunity for his community in hopes of changing the lives of the youth.
Comments / 0