Texas voter registration deadline set for Tuesday for November election

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Common Cause nonpartisan organization are reminding Texas voters that Tuesday is the last day residents can register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

According to a news release from the organization, which identifies itself as a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that upholds “the core values of American democracy” and “(promotes) equal rights, opportunity and representation for all and (empowers) all people to make their voices heard in the political process,” said that residents have until Tuesday to register to vote in this election. All residents should take time to double-check their voter registration so wrong information can be corrected or updated before the deadline.

“Our democracy works best when we all are heard at the ballot box,” Anthony Gutierrez, the executive director for Common Cause Texas, said in the release. “Encourage your loved ones, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to spend a few minutes ensuring they will be able to make their voices heard at the ballot box on November 8th.”

According to the release, voters can request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots through Oct. 28 for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting lasts from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Anyone who has questions or encounters problems trying to vote is encouraged by the organization to call or text the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE, or 866-687-8683.