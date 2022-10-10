Shots were fired in the parking lot at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling around 5:00 this morning after two employees got into a fight. Major Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Ronnus Rand of Augusta and the mother of his child, 25-year old Kadijah Robinson of Augusta, were on a work break together when they were confronted by Robinson’s new boyfriend, 20-year-old Jordan Beale.

APPLING, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO