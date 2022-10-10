Read full article on original website
Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
One man dead after alleged narcotics overdose, one man arrested and charged
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after Grovetown Police Department officers say they found two unresponsive males suffering from what authorities say appear to be narcotics overdoses. According to authorities, on Thursday, October 13th, officers responded to a residence on James Street in reference to CPR in progress. Officers say they found the […]
3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three women are being sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama...
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
Lexington man sentenced to prison in Newberry County boat crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August 2020, a case investigated by
Shots Fired While Two Amazon Workers Fought Outside Local Fulfillment Center
Shots were fired in the parking lot at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling around 5:00 this morning after two employees got into a fight. Major Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Ronnus Rand of Augusta and the mother of his child, 25-year old Kadijah Robinson of Augusta, were on a work break together when they were confronted by Robinson’s new boyfriend, 20-year-old Jordan Beale.
Man who killed and dismembered roommate sentenced to life in prison with parole
A man who killed his roommate has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
ADPS officers respond to accidental, self-inflicted shooting
What appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot drew the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the Whiskey Road McDonalds Thursday evening. First responders were called to the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Daymon Spann, public information officer for ADPS, said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting...
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. Richard Sims, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that happened just after 5:45 p.m. He...
WANTED: RCSO searching for man accused of robbing Walgreens in Hephzibah
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Armed Robbery suspect. Police say the subject pictured robbed the Walgreens on Tobacco Road, near Windsor Spring Road on October 11th. They were last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a Honda Accord. Officials say […]
Two men charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)- Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced two men are facing charges in connection with two separate shootings near Vance that are believed to have been in retaliation. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says Traquan Shivers, 25, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, while Damien Elmore,...
Richmond Co. coroner’s perspective on recent violent crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
Have you seen this mother and daughter who are missing in Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing mother and daughter. Lashaun Ponder, 25, and Nyomi Ponder, 3, were last seen Oct. 12. The mother is described as 5 foot 6 inches, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The daughter is described as 3 feet, 30 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video
*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
Suspect arrested in Saluda County kidnapping, assault
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Saluda County deputies responded to a home on Moonlight Drive in reference to a kidnapping and assault incident. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said Keith Jenkins, 36, of Lexington, Ky., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Vehicle crashes into residential building on Walton Way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. Dispatchers tell us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries. A resident tells News 12 they were trying to figure out how to get the truck out without...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
