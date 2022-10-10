MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The town of Marion was awarded a grant to help beautify the town for its Marion Main Street Park Project. Residents will soon welcome a new park. “I would love to see a park out here and to have the kids to play here because I got children, and I would love to have them play here at the park,” said a local, Kendra.

