Upcoming Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop is coming to El Dorado, Ark. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event is hosted by Southern Airways Express and free airline tickets will be given away as well as other door prizes throughout the Pop Up Shop.
Prescott police recover stolen ATV
The ATV dealer was broken into sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning, leaving several other ATVs vandalized before the thief made off with the one police have now recovered. During the investigation, police recovered a second possibly stolen ATV and are currently looking for the owner. The Caddo Parish...
2 teens and Union County man arrested after overnight El Dorado shooting
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 9:30 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near Four Oaks Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the complainants heard two gunshots near their residence. According to deputies, the complainants observed a dark vehicle driving past the […]
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
First annual Harvest Festival in Hampton to support Kennedi Tucker
HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Hampton, Ark is hosting its first annual Harvest Festival on October 22, 2022. The Harvest Festival will include food and games, and all proceeds will go towards the family of Kennedi Turner. Kennedi is a young girl in the town who is currently battling cancer.
Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9
Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Town of Marion receives grant to build new park
MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The town of Marion was awarded a grant to help beautify the town for its Marion Main Street Park Project. Residents will soon welcome a new park. “I would love to see a park out here and to have the kids to play here because I got children, and I would love to have them play here at the park,” said a local, Kendra.
ArDOT to break ground on Arkadelphia Bypass
Join ARDOT leadership, contractors, and local dignitaries at the Clark County Courthouse at 11 a.m. in Arkadelphia Friday, Oct. 14, to ceremoniously break ground on the new Arkadelphia Bypass. Friday’s ceremony will take place in the gazebo on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. This new roadway will...
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell visits Junction City to speak with students about social media initiative
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, October 12, Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell traveled to Union County to speak with Junction City Elementary about her social media initiative “Responsible Digital You.” “It’s all about online safety and teaching kids how to stay safe online. At elementary schools, I usually give them three tips that are very […]
Fordyce School District increases safety ahead of Friday night's game
FORDYCE, Ark. — Safety has been a big focus in Dallas County after the Fordyce School District received "disturbing tips concerning threats of violence" ahead of its football game on Friday night. Security has ramped up, looking to keep students and fans safe. The rivalry game between the Fordyce...
Hope PD arrests Stamps man on computer fraud, forgery charges
19-year-old Demontel Armstrong was arrested October 3 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong is charged with forgery in the first degree, theft of property, computer fraud, and breaking or entering of a safe or lockbox. He is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
Garage Sale Heaven Saturday
PRESCOTT – Bargain hunters need to set their clocks early Saturday morning for the annual Garage Sale Heaven on Hwy. 67. This is a massive community-wide yard sale stretching from Prescott to Emmet along Hwy. 67, as well as toward Gurdon. Those planning on having a sale, but not on Hwy. 67 are asked to put signs up on Hwy. 67 letting people know where the sales are.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
SWAR man convicted in 2020 murder of Springhill man
A Webster Parish jury on Friday found 23-year-old Logan Smith of Taylor, Arkansas guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bruns of Springhill.
