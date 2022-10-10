ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

whvoradio.com

Kentucky Agriculture Celebrates Pork Month In October

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has proclaimed October as Pork Month in Kentucky to celebrate the more than 860,000 swine produced annually — an important commodity for the state’s agriculture community. In a release, Commissioner Quarles said this month we celebrate our agriculture producers who work hard...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
HENDERSON, KY
whvoradio.com

Beshear Announces Delta Regional Awards For West Kentucky Counties

During his Thursday “Team Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear announced the award of more than $4.6 million coming to western Kentucky from the Delta Regional Authority — which will support the funding of eight projects that will create, retain and/or train more than 90 jobs, and improve the lives of more than 6,000 families.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County

Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Pennyrile Marketplace Sells, New Owner Promises Upgrades

A Florida development company has purchased the Pennyrile Marketplace on Fort Campbell Boulevard with plans to upgrade its curb appeal. Fimiani Development Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida acquired the 85,000-square-foot shopping center from Seritage KMT Finance for $3.75 million. The shopping center is anchored by Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt,...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers

Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing

A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
VERSAILLES, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
middlesboronews.com

Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts

The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Kentucky tornado victims will receive gift cards totaling $14,000

More than $14,000 worth of gift cards redeemable at a variety of stores will be among the items gifted to those who were impacted by the December tornado in Western Kentucky. According to the governor, the gift cards are for local grocery and home improvement stores. The Team Western Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE

