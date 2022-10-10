ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Guilford, CT
City
Madison, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Neighbors react to deadly police shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors across Bristol are in shock and the community is devastated after two officers were killed. It is a heartbreaking scene and the best way to describe the atmosphere is somber. Neighbors are shocked and in disbelief after what happened. There’s still a very large police...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol; suspect dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#Ct#Boston Post Road
Eyewitness News

Deadly house fire under investigation in Monroe

MONROE, CT (WFSB) – A deadly house fire is being investigated in Monroe. Authorities said officers and firefighters responded to the fire on Fox Run at 12:47 a.m. Thursday morning. “Upon arrival, officers observed flames and heavy smoke coming from the east side of the house,” said Monroe police....
MONROE, CT
Eyewitness News

Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for fallen Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A vigil was held for two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush Wednesday night. The vigil for Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy started at Bristol Eastern High School at 5:30 p.m. The Bristol Eastern High School auditorium was packed with...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Officers line Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two officers...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester police arrest man after self-inflicted stabbing

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say they arrested a West Hartford man after he repeatedly stabbed himself attempting to evade authorities. Police say they responded to a call for a burglary shortly after 9:30 P.M. at 63 Delmont Street. The resident of the home called 911 after seeing a...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Stabbing incident in Bolton considered ‘suspicious death’

BOLTON, CT (WFSB) – Town officials are saying that a stabbing incident on 890 Boston Turnpike has now become a suspicious death investigation. Initial reports stated that state police responded to a “disturbance” at an apartment complex around 7:50 pm on Tuesday. A man was transported via...
BOLTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy