Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
Related
Hamden police arrest man they said shot at robbers in gas station parking lot
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident. Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to […]
Eyewitness News
State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
Eyewitness News
Police seek arrest warrant after apparent roommate strangulation, argument with officers
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community based residential facility for the report of someone being choked by their roommate. Officers responded and made contact with the victim who said he had been choked by the roommate numerous times.
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Neighbors react to deadly police shooting in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors across Bristol are in shock and the community is devastated after two officers were killed. It is a heartbreaking scene and the best way to describe the atmosphere is somber. Neighbors are shocked and in disbelief after what happened. There’s still a very large police...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol; suspect dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Eyewitness News
Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Deadly house fire under investigation in Monroe
MONROE, CT (WFSB) – A deadly house fire is being investigated in Monroe. Authorities said officers and firefighters responded to the fire on Fox Run at 12:47 a.m. Thursday morning. “Upon arrival, officers observed flames and heavy smoke coming from the east side of the house,” said Monroe police....
Eyewitness News
Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Bristol bakery opens for first responders after 2 officers killed
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town. Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A vigil was held for two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush Wednesday night. The vigil for Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy started at Bristol Eastern High School at 5:30 p.m. The Bristol Eastern High School auditorium was packed with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Officers line Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two officers...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
Eyewitness News
President of CT Police Chiefs Association Neil Dryfe on fallen Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
Eyewitness News
Manchester police arrest man after self-inflicted stabbing
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say they arrested a West Hartford man after he repeatedly stabbed himself attempting to evade authorities. Police say they responded to a call for a burglary shortly after 9:30 P.M. at 63 Delmont Street. The resident of the home called 911 after seeing a...
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Eyewitness News
Stabbing incident in Bolton considered ‘suspicious death’
BOLTON, CT (WFSB) – Town officials are saying that a stabbing incident on 890 Boston Turnpike has now become a suspicious death investigation. Initial reports stated that state police responded to a “disturbance” at an apartment complex around 7:50 pm on Tuesday. A man was transported via...
Comments / 1