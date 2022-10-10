Read full article on original website
Related
N Korea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
UK government still giving false information on EU passport validity
Ninety-three weeks after the Brexit transition phase ended and the UK fully left the European Union, the government still is putting out false information on passport validity for the EU and the wider Schengen Area.On its web page headed “Get a passport for your child”, the Home Office correctly states: “You need at least six months left on your passport to travel to certain countries”. The six-month requirement applies to a number of non-European nations such as Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Thailand and the UAE.But then the government wrongly claims: “On the day of travel to the EU, Switzerland, Norway,...
Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support
Three Swedish center-right parties say they have reached a deal to form a coalition government that would not include the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats but would depend on its support in Parliament
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, ministry says
RELATED PEOPLE
Musk says SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet indefinitely
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday SpaceX cannot "indefinitely" fund the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and send it several thousands more terminals after a report suggested that his rocket company had asked the Pentagon to pay for the donations.
Children caught up in Iran demos face 'psychological centres'
Dozens of Iranian children have been killed and hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death, some of them even ending up in "psychological centres", it has emerged. Nouri said those detained were being held in "psychological centres".
Comments / 0