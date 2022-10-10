Read full article on original website
Related
George Clooney says he and wife Amal made a 'terrible mistake' by having their twins learn Italian
George Clooney admitted he and wife Amal regret having their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella learn a foreign language. During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the 61-year-old actor and the 44-year-old lawyer were asked by host Gayle King what delights them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning
Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
msn.com
Fans Are Super Concerned for Jennifer Garner After Seeing One of Her Latest Videos
Apart from being a celebrated actress and a dedicated baker, Jennifer Garner is also an avid athlete. While she has had a ton of practice with dynamic moves, one of her most recent stunts had fans on the edge of their seats. On September 16, the 13 Going on 30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
Breaking His Silence: Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 2016 Abuse Allegations 'Completely Untrue'
Brad Pitt is calling out his estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she claimed he physically abused both herself and their children while on a 2016 flight from France to the United States. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep has now stated that her allegations are "completely untrue."
‘Wonderful’: Sylvester Stallone posts photograph showing him holding hands with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone has shared a photograph of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, just weeks after she filed for divorce. Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September), the Rocky actor posted a photograph of the pair ‘s backs as they walked across a green field. Stallone was...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her husband Colin Jost named their son Cosmo after throwing 'a bunch of letters together'
Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she named her one-year-old son, Cosmo, after putting 'a bunch of letters together.'. The talented actress, 37, told the backstory and reaction to the name during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The beauty shares her son with husband, Colin Jost, 40, and...
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics
Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
People
338K+
Followers
55K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0