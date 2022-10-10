Read full article on original website
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News
Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Judge is coming off...
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Excuse News
It would be a little charitable to call some of the calls that have gone Tom Brady's way through the years "overly favorable." But there's one person who isn't going to taking the accusations against Brady lightly: Brady himself. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the extremely controversial...
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters Returns to Philly for SNF Clash
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in...
NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys...
Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments...
Has an NFL Game Ever Ended in a 0-0 Tie?
Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.
Eagles' Miles Sanders Gives Back to Youth Community, Hopes for Change
Miles Sanders gives back to youth community, hopes for change originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh, attending Steelers camp events and is now paying that forward by providing that same opportunity for his community in hopes of changing the lives of the youth.
Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
OPINION: Former Miami Hurricanes champions say fans need to have some patience
Former Miami Hurricanes champions weigh in on the State of the Canes and where they see things heading.
