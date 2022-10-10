ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball

FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News

Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Judge is coming off...
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback

Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Excuse News

It would be a little charitable to call some of the calls that have gone Tom Brady's way through the years "overly favorable." But there's one person who isn't going to taking the accusations against Brady lightly: Brady himself. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the extremely controversial...
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters Returns to Philly for SNF Clash

Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in...
NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover

NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys...
Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football

Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments...
Has an NFL Game Ever Ended in a 0-0 Tie?

Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.
Eagles' Miles Sanders Gives Back to Youth Community, Hopes for Change

Miles Sanders gives back to youth community, hopes for change originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh, attending Steelers camp events and is now paying that forward by providing that same opportunity for his community in hopes of changing the lives of the youth.
Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
