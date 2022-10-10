Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Walking events to raise money, awareness for 2 good causes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Separate walks are planned this weekend to help boost the fights against breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Piedmont Augusta Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk from 8-11 a.m., Saturday at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St. The three-mile fun walk gives participants...
WRDW-TV
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with non-profit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
WJBF.com
Graduation ceremony held for 14 Augusta Fire Department recruits
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Speakers at the Augusta Fire Department’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday recognized and honored the accomplishments of the 14 recruits of class 2201. “I know each and every one of you are extremely excited for this opportunity,” said Takiyah Douse, the interim administrator for Richmond...
augustamagazine.com
In A Class of Their Own
Although Augustans may have heard talk about the Washington Initiative, it has nothing to do with Washington Road or George Washington who visited Augusta in 1791 as the first president of the United States. The Washington Initiative is an ongoing effort between Augusta University and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to honor two of Augusta’s most beloved educators and public servants: Justine Wilkinson Washington and Isaiah “Ike” Edward Washington.
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
WRDW-TV
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:. Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Attractions this year...
New owner at The Landings at 237 is moving forward with making changing to apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For months we’ve been following the safety measures for residents at what some may know as Fox Den apartments, the new owner says it’s time to move forward with making changes to the area, and neighbors seem to agree. “And with the recent shootings, it just makes it feel not safe, but […]
The Post and Courier
CSRA Events: Scavengerfest, Pace Day and Western Carolina Fair
Join local bands Moon Taxi and Funk You at SRP Park on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. for a concert opening ceremony for Pace Day. Paceline, which is a fundraising organization and bike riding event for the Georgia Cancer Center, aims to end cancer through the work of the community. Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased through the SRP Park website. For more information, visit fundraise.pacelineride.org.
WRDW-TV
Martinez couple volunteers in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been a lot of national coverage of search and rescue teams helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We’re learning a local couple volunteers with an organization called the Cajun Navy. Martinez native Shannon Strother uses the trailer as a lifeline. They’ve been boots...
Deal to sell old Aiken County Hospital still on track
The deal for the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital is still scheduled to close by the end of this year. “We are confident that the Dec. 31 deadline will be met,” Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said earlier this week. In May, following an executive session,...
Aiken County has 'looked at' City of Aiken's old Public Safety headquarters, Killian says
Following a recent Aiken Standard article stating that the City of Aiken could be preparing to sell its former Department of Public Safety headquarters, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said, “We’ve looked at it, but we haven’t decided to buy it. “There is no deal,” he added....
The Post and Courier
Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015
Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
wgac.com
Aiken County Issues New Rules for Attending Sporting Events
Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.
wgac.com
North Augusta High School Jacket Regiment Band Needs Your Help
The North Augusta High School football team has a bye week, so we won’t have a game on WGAC on Friday night. We will still have the WifeSaver High School Scoreboard on the air and online to keep up with area teams that will play on Friday. What can...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the deputies, a pedestrian crash was reported in Augusta on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WJBF.com
Giving Your Best: Wallisa Lankford
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Wallisa Lankford is the Founder of Precious Pearls Mentoring… an extra-curricular group that provides guidance for girls as they go through their adolescent years. She believes all young girls need a positive influence in their life — and should not always look to social media...
The Post and Courier
Renovation planned at historic apartment near downtown Columbia YMCA
COLUMBIA — Developers are seeking to renovate a historic downtown apartment building near the downtown YMCA and Busted Plug sculpture. Built in 1913, Beverly Apartments at 1525 Bull St. was part of an apartment construction boom in South Carolina's capital city in the early 20th century, according to the state Department of Archives and History. It was added to the National Register in June 2021.
