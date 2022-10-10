Read full article on original website
WSFA
Slain Montgomery officer’s mother creates plates to commemorate violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother of a fallen Montgomery police officer is turning her pain into purpose by making commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence. Sharon Pughsley started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in honor of her daughter, detective Tanisha Pughsley, who was fatally...
WSFA
Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide. According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.
unionspringsherald.com
Help available at City Hall
U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
WSFA
Hyundai donates SUV to Montgomery school’s manufacturing program
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has a new piece of equipment thanks to a donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. On Thursday, HMMA hosted a ceremony to present MPS with the keys to a new Hyundai Tucson SUV. Students in the Modern Manufacturing Pilot Program at Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, or MPACT, will use the new vehicle for their lab.
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
WSFA
Montgomery County foster child advocacy group reacts to DOJ findings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charity Alpert is a foster care advocate in the River Region, who is incredibly concerned to hear about allegations of discrimination in Alabama’s foster care system. “I think it’s discouraging to hear that some of our vulnerable children that are placed in these facilities are...
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
WSFA
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
altoday.com
Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime
On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
alabamanews.net
Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders
Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
WSFA
Walk of Life event to help fund mammograms for underserved Alabamians
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is breast cancer awareness month, and since 2001 the Joy to Life Foundation has provided thousands of mammograms and hundreds of screenings to the underserved in Alabama. This Saturday, the organization is holding its annual Walk of Life event to raise funds for the cause....
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
WSFA
Safety plan coming together ahead of Troy homecoming
Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in Troy are preparing for the safety of thousands of fans who are set to visit for Saturday’s homecoming this weekend. Lt. Bryan Weed with the Troy Police Department says safety is always a top priority, but adds the department has requested extra help due to off-campus issues over the years during homecoming.
thebamabuzz.com
“Tons” of Alabama Shakespeare Festival costumes on sale at Goodwill in Montgomery for limited time
Seeking the DIY costume of your dreams? The Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) has donated tons—and we mean TONS—of costumes from former plays to Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama in Montgomery. Available now to Sunday, October 16, read on for which locations to shop and a peek at what you’ll find.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
