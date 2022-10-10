ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide. According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Help available at City Hall

U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Hyundai donates SUV to Montgomery school’s manufacturing program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has a new piece of equipment thanks to a donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. On Thursday, HMMA hosted a ceremony to present MPS with the keys to a new Hyundai Tucson SUV. Students in the Modern Manufacturing Pilot Program at Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, or MPACT, will use the new vehicle for their lab.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Alabama State University#Wsfa#Freewill#Montgomery Police#Baptist Church#Wsfa Newsletter
WSFA

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
LEE COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime

On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders

Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSFA

Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Walk of Life event to help fund mammograms for underserved Alabamians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is breast cancer awareness month, and since 2001 the Joy to Life Foundation has provided thousands of mammograms and hundreds of screenings to the underserved in Alabama. This Saturday, the organization is holding its annual Walk of Life event to raise funds for the cause....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Safety plan coming together ahead of Troy homecoming

Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in Troy are preparing for the safety of thousands of fans who are set to visit for Saturday’s homecoming this weekend. Lt. Bryan Weed with the Troy Police Department says safety is always a top priority, but adds the department has requested extra help due to off-campus issues over the years during homecoming.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager

The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy