Bexar County, TX

San Antonio, TX
Bexar County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent

San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO -- You may have not known his name, but you may have had his food. Heriberto R. Rios, who founded locally-known Rios Barbacoa, has died, according to family. He was 90 years old. Rios began the family-owned business in 1978 on Zarzamora St. on the south side that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
HELOTES, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America

San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive! in urgent need of fosters to help save lives

San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. This is the third time this week, 25 dogs or more were on the city's euthanasia list. Since October 1, 2022, SAPA! has saved 84 dogs and puppies through foster,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Community Policy