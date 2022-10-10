Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man charged in string of robberies, forced victims to tie each other up with zip ties
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught robbing a smoke shop earlier in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 2, 2022, at a smoke shop on West Avenue towards the North Side of town. According to the police, Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke shop...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
foxsanantonio.com
Body cam footage released of officer fatally shooting man after he threatened them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police officials released body cam video on Wednesday of an officer shooting and killing a man that fit the description of a robbery suspect. It turns out he was not the suspect after all. WARNING: Some of you may find the video hard to...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Fired police officer released from jail after shooting teenagers in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - The fired San Antonio Police officer who shot a San Antonio teenager several times in a North Side McDonald's parking lot was arrested on Tuesday. This follows protests calling for just that. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7:00 pm Tuesday night to face two felony...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
foxsanantonio.com
Charges filed against former officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, according to a press release. Brennand was terminated on Oct. 4. According to San Antonio Police Chief William...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
foxsanantonio.com
Pregnant woman hears loud pop before fire destroys her rented home on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman made it out safely as her rented home went up in flames late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home off Fenfield Avenue near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side. The woman told San Antonio Fire Department officials that...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found with broken leg after being hit along North Side road
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on the North Side. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday along Jones Maltsberger Road and Pinewood Lane. Police said a man was found lying on the side of the road with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
foxsanantonio.com
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO -- You may have not known his name, but you may have had his food. Heriberto R. Rios, who founded locally-known Rios Barbacoa, has died, according to family. He was 90 years old. Rios began the family-owned business in 1978 on Zarzamora St. on the south side that...
foxsanantonio.com
Traffic stop by Kerrville PD leads to drugs, a stolen gun, stolen checks and more
KERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerrville Police Department says a man from Spring Branch and a woman from Pennsylvania were arrested during a traffic stop along Sidney Baker. Police say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Cecilia Anne Keefer and the passenger was 26-year-old Aubrey Dale Friar II. The two were...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
foxsanantonio.com
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America
San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive! in urgent need of fosters to help save lives
San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. This is the third time this week, 25 dogs or more were on the city's euthanasia list. Since October 1, 2022, SAPA! has saved 84 dogs and puppies through foster,...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County judge Nelson Wolff gives final 'State of the County' address
SAN ANTONIO - The end of an era at the annual State of the County address – the final one for longtime county judge Nelson Wolff. Hundreds of people were at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Antonio Wednesday to pay tribute and celebrate Wolff. 51 years of public...
Comments / 0