WEAU-TV 13
2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A second teenager has died from their injuries after a rollover crash near Cameron Monday evening. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle passed away Wednesday night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury
SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
wwisradio.com
Missing Woman Found After House Burned to Ground
(Ladysmith, WI) — The sheriff in Rusk County has found the missing woman whose house burned to the ground over the weekend. No one is offering any details about where Ginger Bryant went or where she was. The sheriff’s office says her home in the Township of Washington burned down over the weekend. Investigators wanted to know what she knew about the fire.
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
wwisradio.com
Three Teens Flown To Hospitals, 16-Year-Old Arrested After Barron County Wreck
Three teenage girls from Barron County are fighting for their lives and the 16-year-old who was driving them is behind bars after a wreck last night. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 7 p.m. on 16-and-a-half Avenue, just north of Cameron. Deputies say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled his car several times. The girls, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were severely injured. Two of them were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, the other was flown to the hospital in Marshfield. Deputies arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
drydenwire.com
Jury Acquits Shell Lake Man On Charges Of Threat To Officer, 5th Offense OWI; Found Guilty On Minor Charges
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Jeremiah Lehmann, of Shell Lake, WI, has been acquitted by a Jury on felony charges including Threat to an Officer, and OWI 5th Offense, and has been sentenced on Misdemeanor charges including Resisting an Officer. Lehmann was arrested and charged following an incident that occurred in January...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Convictions From Single-Vehicle Crash In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Richard Wylie on convictions stemming from an incident from an October 2021 Burnett County single-vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred on State Road 77 near Tower Road on October 15, 2021. Burnett County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call stating that an...
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
14-year-old girl dead, two with serious injuries after high-speed crash
A 14-year-old girl was killed and another is in a critical condition after a high speed crash in western Wisconsin Monday evening. A 16-year-old boy was driving a car "at a high rate of speed" in Barron County around 7 p.m. when he allegedly lost control, causing it to roll several times.
WJFW-TV
Price County woman pleads 'no contest' in embezzling case
PRICE COUNTY (WJFW) - A Price County woman accused of embezzling money from a local food pantry and the Park Falls Chamber of Commerce has plead 'no contest' in court this morning. Dayna Lemmer, 31, is accused of taking approximately $54,000 from the Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry. Lemmer was the...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 11, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
dewittmedia.com
A FIRE DESTROYED A SHED
A FIRE DESTROYED A SHED and a large amount of hay on property on 1160 Avenue in Hay River Township last week. As of press time on Tuesday, information about the fire from the Boyceville Fire Department was not available. —photo by Carlton DeWitt.
wwisradio.com
Woman Wounded With Arrow Near Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — The sheriff in Eau Claire is looking into how a woman ended-up being shot by an arrow over the weekend. The woman called 9-1-1 after being hit with an arrow in the Town of Washington. Investigators are not saying who shot her, or what she was doing when she was shot. The sheriff’s office says she is expected to live, and says there is no threat to the community.
drydenwire.com
Spooner Man Arrested For 5th OWI After Police Find Him Slumped Over Wheel Of Parked Car
SPOONER, WI — Michael O. Swonger, 47, from Spooner, WI, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post. According to WSP, shortly after 4a this morning, Saturday, October 8,...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased
RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Miracle Minute’ raises money for shelter pets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two Chippewa Valley volleyball teams took a minute during Thursday night’s game to remember a teen who died in a crash nearly two years ago. A “Miracle Minute” took place during Thursday night’s volleyball match between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial. The “Miracle Minute” was in memory of Brooke Kelly of Eau Claire. She was 14 when she died in a car crash in Jan. 2021.
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin State Patrol Issues Aerial Enforcement In Douglas County
WISCONSIN — Keep your eyes to the sky, the Wisconsin State Patrol is going aerial to patrol Northwest Wisconsin. Pilots are watching for traffic violations from the air this week. The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit set post on Monday above U.S. Highway 2 and 53 in Douglas County....
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
