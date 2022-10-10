ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

2nd teenager dies after rollover crash Monday in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A second teenager has died from their injuries after a rollover crash near Cameron Monday evening. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle passed away Wednesday night at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury

SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Missing Woman Found After House Burned to Ground

(Ladysmith, WI) — The sheriff in Rusk County has found the missing woman whose house burned to the ground over the weekend. No one is offering any details about where Ginger Bryant went or where she was. The sheriff’s office says her home in the Township of Washington burned down over the weekend. Investigators wanted to know what she knew about the fire.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
Rusk County, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Teens Flown To Hospitals, 16-Year-Old Arrested After Barron County Wreck

Three teenage girls from Barron County are fighting for their lives and the 16-year-old who was driving them is behind bars after a wreck last night. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 7 p.m. on 16-and-a-half Avenue, just north of Cameron. Deputies say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled his car several times. The girls, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were severely injured. Two of them were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, the other was flown to the hospital in Marshfield. Deputies arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Price County woman pleads 'no contest' in embezzling case

PRICE COUNTY (WJFW) - A Price County woman accused of embezzling money from a local food pantry and the Park Falls Chamber of Commerce has plead 'no contest' in court this morning. Dayna Lemmer, 31, is accused of taking approximately $54,000 from the Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry. Lemmer was the...
PRICE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 11, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
dewittmedia.com

A FIRE DESTROYED A SHED

A FIRE DESTROYED A SHED and a large amount of hay on property on 1160 Avenue in Hay River Township last week. As of press time on Tuesday, information about the fire from the Boyceville Fire Department was not available. —photo by Carlton DeWitt.
BOYCEVILLE, WI
wwisradio.com

Woman Wounded With Arrow Near Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — The sheriff in Eau Claire is looking into how a woman ended-up being shot by an arrow over the weekend. The woman called 9-1-1 after being hit with an arrow in the Town of Washington. Investigators are not saying who shot her, or what she was doing when she was shot. The sheriff’s office says she is expected to live, and says there is no threat to the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased

RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

‘Miracle Minute’ raises money for shelter pets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two Chippewa Valley volleyball teams took a minute during Thursday night’s game to remember a teen who died in a crash nearly two years ago. A “Miracle Minute” took place during Thursday night’s volleyball match between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial. The “Miracle Minute” was in memory of Brooke Kelly of Eau Claire. She was 14 when she died in a car crash in Jan. 2021.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI

