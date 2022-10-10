Read full article on original website
Ferrari SF90 Spider Gets 1,100-HP Upgrade And Loads Of Carbon Fiber
Novitec knows how to tune up a supercar. The Ferrari SF90 Spider, in standard guise, already isn't messing around, and the tuning firm's upgrades make that even more evident with 1,109 horsepower and yet more carbon fiber bodywork. With the new Novitec changes, this SF90 will hit 62 mph in...
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
Porsche Club Of America Giving Away A Very Special 2023 Porsche 911 Cabriolet For Just $50
When it comes to sports cars, there are few better than the Porsche 911. This legendary vehicle has been around for over half a century and has evolved into a car that is nothing short of magical. The Porsche 911 is estimated to be the most collectible of all sports cars and has a massively loyal following across the globe, but nowhere is the love for this car as strong as it is in America. The United States has the largest Porsche club in the world, and it is one of the most active. The Porsche Club of America (PCA) holds a yearly raffle come fall. This year, it's giving away one of the best prizes in its long and illustrious history: a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.
Recreated Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Comes From The Minds That Built The New Stratos
For dyed-in-the-wool Alfa Romeo fans, the automaker is a mere shadow of what it once was. Yes, products like the Giulia Quadrifoglio show remnants of an enthusiast brand, but vehicles like the Tonale show that Alfa-Romeo is chasing the mainstream consumer. And who can blame them? That's where the money is - but we do miss the iconic sports cars of the past, vehicles like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Theon Design's 964 Porsche 911 Is A Carbon-Fiber Restomod With A 400-HP 4.0-Liter Flat-6 Engine
If you're in the fortunate position of having enough cash to buy a hand-built, customized restomod Porsche 911, there are several routes you can follow. Singer is undoubtedly the most famous of the 911 specialists, but we recently toured the Gunther Werks studio in California, and its products are arguably just as impressive. Before you click on the link, make sure you have a box of tissues nearby. (Get your mind out of the gutter, man. The 400R is pretty enough to drive a man to tears.)
How Bentley Recovered After 189 Cars Sank With The Felicity Ace
Recently, we attended the launch of the Bentley Bentayga EWB in Vancouver. Aside from enjoying some of the country's natural splendor in a Bentayga, we also spoke with Bentley's engineers and PR folks about various topics. One of those topics was the ill-fated Felicity Ace. Once it was brought up,...
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
Owners Have TikTok Tantrum Over Turo Porsche Boxster Being Driven Like A Sports Car
A Florida couple has taken to TikTok to share tracking information on renters of their 2013 Porsche Boxster. The couple's video, shown below, reveals they use third-party consumer-facing GPS tracking to keep an eye on their 987-generation Boxster while it is out on a rental via Turo. Turo is a...
Ford USA Suspends Orders For The Popular Mustang Mach-E Select Trim
The Mustang Mach-E is Ford's electric golden child. Since the crossover debuted, it's been a hot seller for the Blue Oval, with demand outstripping supply. This seems to be the case for the 2023 model year, with Ford having to pause orders for the entry-level Select trim. A company spokesperson...
BREAKING: BMW Won't Build Three- Or Four-Cylinder M Cars
At today's media preview of the 2022 BMW M Fest at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel was vehemently opposed to the suggestion that smaller three- and four-cylinder engines could come to future M cars. Could the straight-six could one day be replaced...
Used Audi R8 V10 Engine Costs More Than A New Corolla
If you head down to your local Cars and Coffee meet, it's not uncommon to spot one or two vehicles sporting an engine swap. We've seen Mazda RX-7s with LS V8s, and even a Nissan 350Z with a Bentley W12 engine. With enough time and money (and patience), any build is possible.
Stellar Electrified '67 Mustang Restomod Displayed At The Petersen Automotive Museum
Earlier this month, the custom restomod firm based in the UK going by the name Charge Cars gave us a clear view of its upcoming electrified 1967 Mustang range, of which 499 would be assembled. Some of these are reserved for our local market, but a price is yet to be disclosed.
GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
Here's How GM Plans To Entice People Into Buying Electric Cars
General Motors has waged an all-out assault on the electric vehicle segment. Aside from the affordable Bolt, Cadillac has introduced the Lyriq recently to great success. Elsewhere, GMC's Hummer EV twins are proving successful, and soon, the Silverado EV and Blazer EV will hit the scene, too. But how will...
Ford Says People Want To Buy Electric Cars Because They're Fun Not Because Of The Environment
The $28,040 Nissan Leaf is a great little electric car. Practical, affordable, and perfect for the daily commute. But it's not exciting, is it? But before you run off and say no EV is exciting, allow us to point you in the direction of the Model S Plaid, Porsche Taycan, and even the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. These are all examples of great, fun cars that just happen to be electric.
2023 Nissan Ariya
It's rare for any anticipated new product to arrive "on time" these days, with the global supply chain still in shambles and companies fighting over resources. After a long wait and many delays, the 2023 Nissan Ariya electric vehicle will show up at US dealerships later this fall, and CarBuzz had an early opportunity to drive it near Nissan's headquarters in Tennessee.
Electric Startup Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles For Wheels That Could Fall Off
EV startup Rivian has experienced the highs and the lows of vehicle production in its short time with us, and just as one thing goes well, another goes badly. The automaker recently announced strong Q3 financial results and has agreed to work with Mercedes-Benz on electric vans, but it has also had to contend with a judge's ruling that endangers its new Georgia production facility. As if that's not stressful enough, the automaker has now had to roll out a recall that affects some 13,000 vehicles. That number would be relatively small for almost any other brand, but Rivian has only produced around 14,300 EVs this year so far.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Has More To Share About A Tesla Cybertruck "Boat Mode"
Knowing how Tesla CEO Elon Musk tends to operate, we may be in for a publicity stunt next year as the Tesla Cybertruck makes its way across the channel from SpaceX's Starbase to South Padre Island. However, we're going to make it abundantly clear that intentionally using your Cybertruck (or any Tesla vehicle) as a boat is a terrible and dangerous idea. Honestly, intentionally using any car as a boat is likely to have dire consequences.
Dodge Will Show A New Dodge Daytona SRT Electric Muscle Car At SEMA
It's always fascinating reflecting on the different ways that various automakers approach the same sort of issues. For example, Dodge recently revealed an all-electric muscle car concept called the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, informing the public that the HEMI V8 is all but dead. On the other side of Detroit, you have Ford and its new combustion-powered Mustang, with the Blue Oval promising to keep its V8 alive as long as possible. And while the new Ford Mustang will be nearly impossible for aftermarket tuners to upgrade, Dodge has said that its future muscle cars will embrace the tuning culture.
Even Ford Mustang Tuning Shops Will Struggle To Tune The New S650 Mustang
The all-new Ford Mustang was revealed less than a month ago and, like its predecessors, the seventh iteration of the iconic muscle car has caused quite a stir. With rivals such as Dodge ditching V8s in pursuit of electrification, the Mustang will remain the savior of the gearhead, with muscular powertrains and manual transmissions - provided you select the V8, of course.
