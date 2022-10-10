Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa suspends search for new VP for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending its search for a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. It comes after the university says the candidate it had extended an offer to declined due to...
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
New Unique Eatery To Open In Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls is adding a new food joint to the roster of businesses in the downtown area. Quite a few businesses in Cedar Falls have had to close down over the past month. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Sioux City Journal
UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant
Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets
Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
rcreader.com
GROW Clinton Donates $7,500 to Junior Achievement, Allowing More Students in Clinton County to Benefit from JA Learning Experiences
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 11, 2022) — Junior Achievement of the Heartland is partnering with GROW Clinton to provide JA learning experiences to K-12th-grade students. Thanks to this $7,500 donation from GROW Clinton, JA curriculum will impact almost 1,200 students in the Camanche, Clinton, and Fulton communities during the 2022-2023 school year. These programs are centered on financial literacy and help students gain a strong foundation for healthy money-management skills.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
voiceofalexandria.com
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
KCRG.com
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night. In a press release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball returns five starters, adds crucial transfer
A theme of Iowa women’s basketball for the second straight year is familiar faces. Head coach Lisa Bluder’s squad enter the year ranked in the top 10 of every preseason poll so far. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten preseason media and coaches polls — primarily because of their returning experience and star power.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz Was Asked Blunt Question About Job Security
The Hawkeyes rank near the bottom of the country in almost every offensive category.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC
Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Iowa's offense is broken. Will Kirk Ferentz keep looking to his son for answers?
Every Tuesday morning, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We need to have a talk about Iowa. Not about longtime beloved coach Kirk Ferentz and if or when it’s time to move on. But about Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son and Iowa’s beleaguered offensive...
KCRG.com
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
