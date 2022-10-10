Hundreds of apps are secretly stealing people’s Facebook logins, parent company Meta has warned.The apps hide inside the iPhone and Android app stores, appearing to offer useful services. They might show as photo editors that offer fun filters, for instance, or useful tools such as flashlights.But more than 400 such apps have been found actually stealing Facebook login details and then getting into people’s accounts, the company said in an update.It warned users to be careful when downloading new apps, if they ask for social media credentials when signing up.Most of the apps were photo editors, it said, with almost...

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO