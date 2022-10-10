ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Verge

Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps

Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
TechRadar

A dangerous new malware strain has already compromised hundreds of servers

There is a new malware making rounds, that targets Microsoft SQL servers, and is capable of running programs, snooping in on data, brute-forcing its way into other SQL servers, and dozens of other dangerous things. The malware (opens in new tab), discovered by cybersecurity analysts from DSCO CyTec, was dubbed...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Hundreds of apps are stealing people’s Facebook accounts, Meta warns

Hundreds of apps are secretly stealing people’s Facebook logins, parent company Meta has warned.The apps hide inside the iPhone and Android app stores, appearing to offer useful services. They might show as photo editors that offer fun filters, for instance, or useful tools such as flashlights.But more than 400 such apps have been found actually stealing Facebook login details and then getting into people’s accounts, the company said in an update.It warned users to be careful when downloading new apps, if they ask for social media credentials when signing up.Most of the apps were photo editors, it said, with almost...
The US Sun

Urgent warning over unofficial WhatsApp apps as Facebook sues developers for ‘stealing data’ from 1million

META, the parent company of Facebook, has sued three Chinese companies, alleging they developed fake knockoff WhatsApp apps, and compromised more than a million accounts. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco, California, on October 4, but legal representation for Rockey Tech Hk Ltd., Beijing Luokai Technlogy Co., Ltd ,and Chitchat Technology Ltd., the defendant companies, could not be immediately identified.
makeuseof.com

LockBit Ransomware Deployed via Windows Exchange Server Hack

Malicious actors are exploiting a Microsoft zero-day vulnerability to hack Exchange servers and deploy LockBit 3.0 ransomware, as reported by AhnLab. Microsoft Exchange Servers Are At Risk of Ransomware Attacks. A new Microsoft zero-day bug is allegedly being exploited to launch LockBit 3.0, a dangerous ransomware program capable of encrypting...
cheddar.com

Meta Warns Hundreds of Apple and Google Apps are Stealing Login Information

More than 400 apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store are improperly attempting to steal Facebook login information, Meta reported on Friday. These apps target mobile devices and users specifically. Often they can ask the user to log into their Facebook account in order to set up an account. However, the apps use a fraudulent version of the “Login with Facebook” feature that allows the company to steal passwords. At least one million Meta users could be affected.
daystech.org

Hackers Using Vishing to Trick Victims into Installing Android Banking Malware

Malicious actors are resorting to voice phishing (vishing) ways to dupe victims into putting in Android malware on their units, new research from ThreatMaterial reveals. The Dutch cell safety firm stated it recognized a community of phishing web sites focusing on Italian online-banking customers which can be designed to pay money for their contact particulars.
