MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO