Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 3

Chris Webber
2d ago

Good, it’s about time there is some accountability for those we pay to “serve & protect” us. Too many cops out there that think that they are above the law.

850wftl.com

Local detective accidentally shot by friend

(OKEECHOBEE, FL)– An off-duty Okeechobee detective and a civilian are recovering after the civilian accidentally shot themselves and the detective while handling a gun. The incident was said to have occurred during a get-together at the detective’s residence. It was reported that the deputy was showing a friend...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wflx.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Riviera Beach

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Riviera Beach. According to Riviera Beach police, officers were alerted to several shots being fired on West 30th Street. The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by a private vehicle and "at this time is in...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge

Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash

An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

65 year old succumbs to injuries after being hit by truck, driver still at large

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 65-year-old woman from Lake Worth has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a truck almost a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 17 the driver of an F-150 was headed eastbound, approaching 10th Avenue North, when Stacey Abo, 65, was using the pedestrian crosswalk on 10th Avenue North. The driver of the truck reached the intersection and struck Abo as she was crossing the roadway.
LAKE WORTH, FL

